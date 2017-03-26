Trinity_13 wrote: This has to be a wind up.............you wouldn't take Johnstone for Murphy or brendan Ormsby???............or bjb for that matter.........Fifita for Rick wakeman or Clough???...........Ashurst for Ferguson????...........I'm pretty sure the majority of your fans would take wood back.........a few would even fancy grix and Huby back.........I think you seriously overrate a lot of your players............Jools reckoned last year was a mere blip.............I can't see it..............id take iftiwhatshisface and tai from your squad............maybe Mcgilvary could come as cover for our wingers...........the rest you can keep............including Danny boy who's now 2 years past sl level............

Calm down dear, i was asking the previous poster who they'd take ....And yes i'd take Johnstone, plus i haven't seen enough of Wakey's side to judge on the others, certainly there's no-one that jumps out at me as better than what we've already got which i would exchange.