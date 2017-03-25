jools wrote: so can we then surmise that we don't have a great coach and he doesn't get the best out of players? Hmmmmm.....



I know you like rick stone, honest, yada yada, but can you honestly say that he has improved our problem areas?

Issues last year, fitness, poor game management, lack of creativity, poor defence

Issues this year, fitness (its improved yes but still not convinced as in the last 15 minutes we seem to have still struggled), poor game management- still pushing the pass, poor decisions on last play options etc, lack of creativity- still can't score when camped on the opposition line, poor defence still have a terrible record in defence- worst in league in fact although we've played one more game than some. .



So as I keep saying what exactly other than an average prop, an average second row and an injured player yet to play has Stone brought to the table. I honestly don't see anything much has changed.

Well if you want to compare Rick Stone after 8 months to Daryl Powell's 5 year tenure fair enough then no not yet but did Powell make Cas into the flair attractive side they are now after 8 months? (they finished 12th and 13th in his 1st 2 years). Rick said straight away the mess at the club would take ages to sort out, 8 months is not a long time !!Like i've always said we have to take a fall to enable us to rise again, whether Rick is the man to help us do that i don't know but if we don't give him the time he has said he needs how will we ever know ?Castleford gave Powell 2 1/2 years before he finally started to get it right, you can't expect 1 bloke and 3 or 4 signings to change everything in such a short space of time, let's have a bit of patience and plenty of trust in Rick, the club obviously see him as a man for the future and are hopefully letting him get on with doing what he said he would.I like Rick personally and as a supporter of the club i will be one of those that give him time, he hasn't been given an open cheque book to go out and buy us success, any improvement that comes will be through hard work from everyone.This club is re-building, it takes time !!