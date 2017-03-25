|
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 288
|
daz look over the past couple of years for both clubs getting stronger and stronger where we have been going down hill faster than franze clamer and after last night cant see things getting any better any time soon
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14586Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Wouldn't say Wakey have got stronger at all, who would you take from their squad?
also i think a lot of people have put Cas' recent upsurge down to having a great coach who gets the best out of his players not necessarily better players, they probably are now they've been coached better.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:41 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 462
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Wouldn't say Wakey have got stronger at all, who would you take from their squad?
also i think a lot of people have put Cas' recent upsurge down to having a great coach who gets the best out of his players not necessarily better players, they probably are now they've been coached better.
I'd take Grix and Wood back!
Maybe you're right about classy Cas... perhaps you're not.
I'm sure Castleford fans aren't complaining about their squad. I'm sure 100% of there fans think they are getting value for money for there season ticket too.
They will be challenging for trophies and we'll be fighting in middle 8's.
There's really no point in having a good set of players if they aren't being coached to play to there best ability. Maybe we'd win more games if we was let off our leash.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:56 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7323
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Wouldn't say Wakey have got stronger at all, who would you take from their squad?
also i think a lot of people have put Cas' recent upsurge down to having a great coach who gets the best out of his players not necessarily better players, they probably are now they've been coached better.
so can we then surmise that we don't have a great coach and he doesn't get the best out of players? Hmmmmm.....
I know you like rick stone, honest, yada yada, but can you honestly say that he has improved our problem areas?
Issues last year, fitness, poor game management, lack of creativity, poor defence
Issues this year, fitness (its improved yes but still not convinced as in the last 15 minutes we seem to have still struggled), poor game management- still pushing the pass, poor decisions on last play options etc, lack of creativity- still can't score when camped on the opposition line, poor defence still have a terrible record in defence- worst in league in fact although we've played one more game than some. .
So as I keep saying what exactly other than an average prop, an average second row and an injured player yet to play has Stone brought to the table. I honestly don't see anything much has changed.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12427
Location: Huddersfield
|
rick stone saved us from relegation last season
far too early this season to be judging, we have 5 points more than we did last season so far so thats an improvement!
but i agree its not looking too promising
he has had massive injury problems though and unsettled team to deal with, some arent fit not after injuries like mcgillvary and ferguson (rusty)
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:10 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7323
|
brearley84 wrote:
rick stone saved us from relegation last season
far too early this season to be judging, we have 5 points more than we did last season so far so thats an improvement!
but i agree its not looking too promising
he has had massive injury problems though and unsettled team to deal with, some arent fit not after injuries like mcgillvary and ferguson (rusty)
Did he really? Because we didn't really improve very much last season to me- and a drop goal missed could have made things very different. I don't think he can take the credit for that as I don't think we would have been in a different scenario had he not joined us. He didn't prevent us from finishing bottom in the regular season or avoiding the MPG by the skin of our teeth.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:10 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12427
Location: Huddersfield
|
jools wrote:
Did he really? Because we didn't really improve very much last season to me- and a drop goal missed could have made things very different. I don't think he can take the credit for that as I don't think we would have been in a different scenario had he not joined us. He didn't prevent us from finishing bottom in the regular season or avoiding the MPG by the skin of our teeth.
yes really he did..we are playing sl this year!
now his next task is to get us into the top 8. not looking good but mitigating factors at the moment, currently 1 point away from the target
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14586Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
jools wrote:
so can we then surmise that we don't have a great coach and he doesn't get the best out of players? Hmmmmm.....
I know you like rick stone, honest, yada yada, but can you honestly say that he has improved our problem areas?
Issues last year, fitness, poor game management, lack of creativity, poor defence
Issues this year, fitness (its improved yes but still not convinced as in the last 15 minutes we seem to have still struggled), poor game management- still pushing the pass, poor decisions on last play options etc, lack of creativity- still can't score when camped on the opposition line, poor defence still have a terrible record in defence- worst in league in fact although we've played one more game than some. .
So as I keep saying what exactly other than an average prop, an average second row and an injured player yet to play has Stone brought to the table. I honestly don't see anything much has changed.
Well if you want to compare Rick Stone after 8 months to Daryl Powell's 5 year tenure fair enough then no not yet but did Powell make Cas into the flair attractive side they are now after 8 months? (they finished 12th and 13th in his 1st 2 years). Rick said straight away the mess at the club would take ages to sort out, 8 months is not a long time !!
Like i've always said we have to take a fall to enable us to rise again, whether Rick is the man to help us do that i don't know but if we don't give him the time he has said he needs how will we ever know ?
Castleford gave Powell 2 1/2 years before he finally started to get it right, you can't expect 1 bloke and 3 or 4 signings to change everything in such a short space of time, let's have a bit of patience and plenty of trust in Rick, the club obviously see him as a man for the future and are hopefully letting him get on with doing what he said he would.
I like Rick personally and as a supporter of the club i will be one of those that give him time, he hasn't been given an open cheque book to go out and buy us success, any improvement that comes will be through hard work from everyone.
This club is re-building, it takes time !!
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....