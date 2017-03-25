WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Table

League Table

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:09 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 336
Looking at the table after 9 rounds we are going to be 10th in the table on 5 points. Teams like Saints who are currently 1 point in front (with a game in hand) are going to extend that when playing us in a couple of weeks.

Leigh have Widnes next week so are going to extend their gap between us. Catalans will probably beat Wakey and have Cas this Sunday (We need a Castleford win desperately)...Cats also have a game in hand on us.

That leaves Wakey, Us, Widnes and Warrington in the bottom 4 and leaves us 2 points behind Catalans in 8th with a game played more than them so could be 4 points if they win their game in hand.

While ever the gap between us and 8th is 2-3 points we have a chance of making top 8 once the point difference gets to 4 points + we don't have a chance of making the 8 as our goal difference is so bad we would need to win an extra game.

I see us finishing the regular season with no more than 15 points in total. Were not really the team anymore that could go 3-5 games unbeaten and while the middle of the table is more open than it used to be you can't really see other teams losing 3 games on the bounce can you?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:40 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7319
Table looks about right to me- we've only beaten teams from the bottom and have been beaten by those above us. Until we start showing any creativity at all when challenging the line rather than just passing it right to left, with and occasional short inside pass I can't see that changing.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:14 am
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6870
Need a good run of no injuries to key players and we might escape the M8's.

Suppose we are waiting on star signing Mamo now to inspire us.RS said he might miss the first couple of rounds,that turned out to be highly optimistic.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:24 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 336
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Need a good run of no injuries to key players and we might escape the M8's.

Suppose we are waiting on star signing Mamo now to inspire us.RS said he might miss the first couple of rounds,that turned out to be highly optimistic.


We only have 3 players injured who will be in the starting 17 now. Other teams above us a much worse off than we are with injuries.

Regarding Mamo I just don't know what to believe....Stone said a couple of weeks last week then on the radio last night before the game he said he won't resume full training for another 2 weeks but is running now which makes it more like 3-4 weeks from now until he will play - half of the season already gone and we could already be that far from a top 8 spot it wont make a difference. What are we actually doing signing a player who will miss half of the season? That said he could end up to be our best ever signing.

I think if Mamo turns out to be a poor signing I can see Rick Stone taking the sack or resigning. I think if Wakeman doesn't improve and we end up in middle 8s struggling again and don't improve defensively I don't really see any other option.

Its going to take 2-3 years to get out of the bottom 4 for me unless a miracle happens.

Sam Rapira is the only player whos contract is up this season.

Hinchliffe , Murphy, Ferguson, Clough, Ormsby etc all have contracts up at the end of next season and atm should all be moving on for me if not sooner...but knowing the Giants they will all get new 3 year deals in the name of "player welfare"

Ill judge Shannon Wakeman after he has had a pre season and the same with Jake Mamo - regarding these 2 they should not really get a holiday back to Australlia at the end of this season they should both stay in England and make sure they are 100 fit for next season.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:58 am
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14583
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Move them on and replace them with who exactly?? isn't the main gripe with our squad is that we haven't improved the squad with players we've brought in?
So what makes you think we can do that this/next year when we have more or less the same finances we have this/last ?
Good players cost money, we don't have much and yet our fans still think it's as easy as 'letting people go and getting better in' if it was that easy don't you think we would have actually done that?

Fact is we can't afford higher calibre players, or they are choosing not to come to us, either way we need a squad and we can't just 'move them on'.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:21 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7319
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Move them on and replace them with who exactly?? isn't the main gripe with our squad is that we haven't improved the squad with players we've brought in?
So what makes you think we can do that this/next year when we have more or less the same finances we have this/last ?
Good players cost money, we don't have much and yet our fans still think it's as easy as 'letting people go and getting better in' if it was that easy don't you think we would have actually done that?

Fact is we can't afford higher calibre players, or they are choosing not to come to us, either way we need a squad and we can't just 'move them on'.


That's not true daz- we can afford exactly the same as everyone else-we are spending up to the cap which is the limit for all teams.. We don't have the money to spend on marketing, facilities, back room staff and our u19s but we aren't at a disadvantage in terms of spending on playing squad. The problem comes when we are paying average championship players silly money. And we are.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:22 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12420
Location: Huddersfield
dont under estimate the effect the injuries have had on this team, not had a settled team at all

still what i am watching is woeful stuff

oh how we have fallen
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:25 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14583
Location: Overlooking the Canal
jools wrote:
That's not true daz- we can afford exactly the same as everyone else-we are spending up to the cap which is the limit for all teams.. We don't have the money to spend on marketing, facilities, back room staff and our u19s but we aren't at a disadvantage in terms of spending on playing squad. The problem comes when we are paying average championship players silly money. And we are.



That's what i'm saying, we are spending the same as everyone else but if we 'move those players on' we will still only have the money we we're paying them available anyway to replace them with = like for like probably.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:45 pm
40 year old giant
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 287
daz wakey and cas can do it

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:09 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14583
Location: Overlooking the Canal
With who? Wakey signed 3 players our fans couldn't wait to get rid of - how's that doing better than us recruitment wise???
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

c}