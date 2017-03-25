Looking at the table after 9 rounds we are going to be 10th in the table on 5 points. Teams like Saints who are currently 1 point in front (with a game in hand) are going to extend that when playing us in a couple of weeks.
Leigh have Widnes next week so are going to extend their gap between us. Catalans will probably beat Wakey and have Cas this Sunday (We need a Castleford win desperately)...Cats also have a game in hand on us.
That leaves Wakey, Us, Widnes and Warrington in the bottom 4 and leaves us 2 points behind Catalans in 8th with a game played more than them so could be 4 points if they win their game in hand.
While ever the gap between us and 8th is 2-3 points we have a chance of making top 8 once the point difference gets to 4 points + we don't have a chance of making the 8 as our goal difference is so bad we would need to win an extra game.
I see us finishing the regular season with no more than 15 points in total. Were not really the team anymore that could go 3-5 games unbeaten and while the middle of the table is more open than it used to be you can't really see other teams losing 3 games on the bounce can you?
Leigh have Widnes next week so are going to extend their gap between us. Catalans will probably beat Wakey and have Cas this Sunday (We need a Castleford win desperately)...Cats also have a game in hand on us.
That leaves Wakey, Us, Widnes and Warrington in the bottom 4 and leaves us 2 points behind Catalans in 8th with a game played more than them so could be 4 points if they win their game in hand.
While ever the gap between us and 8th is 2-3 points we have a chance of making top 8 once the point difference gets to 4 points + we don't have a chance of making the 8 as our goal difference is so bad we would need to win an extra game.
I see us finishing the regular season with no more than 15 points in total. Were not really the team anymore that could go 3-5 games unbeaten and while the middle of the table is more open than it used to be you can't really see other teams losing 3 games on the bounce can you?