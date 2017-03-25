Sheepridge Giant wrote: Need a good run of no injuries to key players and we might escape the M8's.



Suppose we are waiting on star signing Mamo now to inspire us.RS said he might miss the first couple of rounds,that turned out to be highly optimistic.

We only have 3 players injured who will be in the starting 17 now. Other teams above us a much worse off than we are with injuries.Regarding Mamo I just don't know what to believe....Stone said a couple of weeks last week then on the radio last night before the game he said he won't resume full training for another 2 weeks but is running now which makes it more like 3-4 weeks from now until he will play - half of the season already gone and we could already be that far from a top 8 spot it wont make a difference. What are we actually doing signing a player who will miss half of the season? That said he could end up to be our best ever signing.I think if Mamo turns out to be a poor signing I can see Rick Stone taking the sack or resigning. I think if Wakeman doesn't improve and we end up in middle 8s struggling again and don't improve defensively I don't really see any other option.Its going to take 2-3 years to get out of the bottom 4 for me unless a miracle happens.Sam Rapira is the only player whos contract is up this season.Hinchliffe , Murphy, Ferguson, Clough, Ormsby etc all have contracts up at the end of next season and atm should all be moving on for me if not sooner...but knowing the Giants they will all get new 3 year deals in the name of "player welfare"Ill judge Shannon Wakeman after he has had a pre season and the same with Jake Mamo - regarding these 2 they should not really get a holiday back to Australlia at the end of this season they should both stay in England and make sure they are 100 fit for next season.