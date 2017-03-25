Looking at the table after 9 rounds we are going to be 10th in the table on 5 points. Teams like Saints who are currently 1 point in front (with a game in hand) are going to extend that when playing us in a couple of weeks.



Leigh have Widnes next week so are going to extend their gap between us. Catalans will probably beat Wakey and have Cas this Sunday (We need a Castleford win desperately)...Cats also have a game in hand on us.



That leaves Wakey, Us, Widnes and Warrington in the bottom 4 and leaves us 2 points behind Catalans in 8th with a game played more than them so could be 4 points if they win their game in hand.



While ever the gap between us and 8th is 2-3 points we have a chance of making top 8 once the point difference gets to 4 points + we don't have a chance of making the 8 as our goal difference is so bad we would need to win an extra game.



I see us finishing the regular season with no more than 15 points in total. Were not really the team anymore that could go 3-5 games unbeaten and while the middle of the table is more open than it used to be you can't really see other teams losing 3 games on the bounce can you?