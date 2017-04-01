Mrs Barista wrote: So we have Houghton, Carlos, Talanoa and Green sidelined, anyone know if any due back soon? Not sure if any other knocks picked up today, was quite surprised Manu came back on as he staggered off, surprised he passed the head test tbh.

After the match today Radford sounded hopeful for the Easter games and possibly for Salford on Friday. if I was a betting man I'd say Carlos will be back on Friday and surely Manu should be ok, otherwise he wouldn't have come back on today. Keeping my fingers crossed for superman Houghton (I understand he's a fast-healer) for the Easter games and hope Green's injury isn't too serious. When Talanoa will be back is anyone's guess, especially after his concussion experience last season (was it 4 weeks?)