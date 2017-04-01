|
Mrs Barista wrote:
So we have Houghton, Carlos, Talanoa and Green sidelined, anyone know if any due back soon? Not sure if any other knocks picked up today, was quite surprised Manu came back on as he staggered off, surprised he passed the head test tbh.
After the match today Radford sounded hopeful for the Easter games and possibly for Salford on Friday. if I was a betting man I'd say Carlos will be back on Friday and surely Manu should be ok, otherwise he wouldn't have come back on today. Keeping my fingers crossed for superman Houghton (I understand he's a fast-healer) for the Easter games and hope Green's injury isn't too serious. When Talanoa will be back is anyone's guess, especially after his concussion experience last season (was it 4 weeks?)
Mrs Barista wrote:
Radford was asked after the game if we would see some retunees at Easter and he intimated that we could see some next week.
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Hope so. Green's a big one for me, been playing really well and Taylor needs to do less minutes than he did today.
Can call Hadley back, which you would expect us to do with the Easter period.
Dave K. wrote:
Can call Hadley back, which you would expect us to do with the Easter period.
Forgot about him, maybe recall now if issues with Green. Did he play for Wakey today?
yes and he played really well
