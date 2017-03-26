C for Cuckoo wrote: Brain injuries are horrible. I hope he doesn't have to retire but it's a possibility.



Would headgear help?

helmets don't help with TBIs in any sport/activity, they've found this out only recently in boxing because amateur boxers were having more concussions when wearing headgear, also people riding bikes are more likely to have ANY injury never mind a head injury/death. with the protection (at the very topmost part where hardly ever lands on anyway) tested to be equivalent to that of the forces involved when an adult head hits the ground if one trips whilst walking this is hardly surprising, they are simply designed to negate low level bruising/scrapes and the many claims that they saved someone's lives are utterly without evidence since the stats don't stack up in the slightest, quite the reverse in fact.headgear not only induces you to take more risk, it offers begger all protection at the level we are talking about (TBIs)