Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:36 pm
C for Cuckoo
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2938
Location: Hull
ccs wrote:
Yes, and he was still suffering, so not even considered for the wigan game.

Brain injuries are horrible. I hope he doesn't have to retire but it's a possibility.

Would headgear help?

Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:12 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25433
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Brain injuries are horrible. I hope he doesn't have to retire but it's a possibility.

Would headgear help?


Headgear only protects from cuts and abrasions. They do nothing for concussion injuries.

I seem to remember talanoa missed a few last season after getting a concussion against maybe widnes? In fact I think we were maybe coasting in that game until he went off and we they fell away badly and got the hammering

Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:02 pm
C for Cuckoo
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2938
Location: Hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
Headgear only protects from cuts and abrasions. They do nothing for concussion injuries.

I seem to remember talanoa missed a few last season after getting a concussion against maybe widnes? In fact I think we were maybe coasting in that game until he went off and we they fell away badly and got the hammering

I think it was Widnes. We were moaning in the pub about his defence but later found out it was a head injury.

I'm glad the sport takes these injuries seriously these days. Although looking at the NRL it still isn't as seriously as it could be.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:09 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25433
C for Cuckoo wrote:
I think it was Widnes. We were moaning in the pub about his defence but later found out it was a head injury.

I'm glad the sport takes these injuries seriously these days. Although looking at the NRL it still isn't as seriously as it could be.



We as a club seem to take them as seriously as anyone in SL and probably more than some clubs.

Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:47 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3581
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Brain injuries are horrible. I hope he doesn't have to retire but it's a possibility.

Would headgear help?

helmets don't help with TBIs in any sport/activity, they've found this out only recently in boxing because amateur boxers were having more concussions when wearing headgear, also people riding bikes are more likely to have ANY injury never mind a head injury/death. with the protection (at the very topmost part where hardly ever lands on anyway) tested to be equivalent to that of the forces involved when an adult head hits the ground if one trips whilst walking this is hardly surprising, they are simply designed to negate low level bruising/scrapes and the many claims that they saved someone's lives are utterly without evidence since the stats don't stack up in the slightest, quite the reverse in fact.

headgear not only induces you to take more risk, it offers begger all protection at the level we are talking about (TBIs)
c}