Jake the Peg wrote: Headgear only protects from cuts and abrasions. They do nothing for concussion injuries.



I seem to remember talanoa missed a few last season after getting a concussion against maybe widnes? In fact I think we were maybe coasting in that game until he went off and we they fell away badly and got the hammering

I think it was Widnes. We were moaning in the pub about his defence but later found out it was a head injury.I'm glad the sport takes these injuries seriously these days. Although looking at the NRL it still isn't as seriously as it could be.