Dave K. wrote: Fash has played a bit of hooker so he could an option off the bench.



I think everyone is panicking, both Kelly and Shaul finished the game, with Carlos, Watts and tala back we will be fine. This would be my side



Shaul

Michaels

Fonua

Griffin

Talanoa

Kelly

Sneyd

Bowden

Washy

Taylor

Mini

Manu

Ellis



Green

Watts

Carlos (who id give a spell at hooker too)

Tomo

Looks good. On a general point I wouldn't be rushing anyone with marginal injuries back given the schedule coming up. Will be great to have Watts back, brings something really different to our pack IMO.