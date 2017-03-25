|
number 6 wrote:
did radford mention any injuries after last night apart from houghton and connor?
Radford also mentioned Talanoa and Tuimavave, saying both maybe have a chance for next week.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:35 pm
Naughton was mickey poor today I thought, we would be far better with Michaels at FB and Talona on the wing if Carlos and Watts come back and washy to hooker we still have a strong looking team out, good display from our young lads Turgut was good Fash ran strong as did Zeus
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:38 pm
thanks, if thats the case, why are people concerned about covering fullback if shaul is ok?
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:39 pm
fc-eaststander wrote:
Naughton was mickey poor today I thought, we would be far better with Michaels at FB and Talona on the wing if Carlos and Watts come back and washy to hooker we still have a strong looking team out, good display from our young lads Turgut was good Fash ran strong as did Zeus
Saw other comments praising Silk, good to hear.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:42 pm
Fash has played a bit of hooker so he could an option off the bench.
I think everyone is panicking, both Kelly and Shaul finished the game, with Carlos, Watts and tala back we will be fine. This would be my side
Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Bowden
Washy
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis
Green
Watts
Carlos (who id give a spell at hooker too)
Tomo
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:46 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Fash has played a bit of hooker so he could an option off the bench.
I think everyone is panicking, both Kelly and Shaul finished the game, with Carlos, Watts and tala back we will be fine. This would be my side
Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Bowden
Washy
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis
Green
Watts
Carlos (who id give a spell at hooker too)
Tomo
Looks good. On a general point I wouldn't be rushing anyone with marginal injuries back given the schedule coming up. Will be great to have Watts back, brings something really different to our pack IMO.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:52 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Looks good. On a general point I wouldn't be rushing anyone with marginal injuries back given the schedule coming up. Will be great to have Watts back, brings something really different to our pack IMO.
Me neither, if Carlos isn't fit we can cover him with Fash or Litten.
If Talanoa is still out, then maybe Rawsthorne (or Naughton if he back) on the wing.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:55 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Me neither, if Carlos isn't fit we can cover him with Fash or Litten.
If Talanoa is still out, then maybe Rawsthorne (or Naughton if he back) on the wing.
Was Talanoa concussion?
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:57 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Was Talanoa concussion?
Yes
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:59 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Was Talanoa concussion?
Yes, and he was still suffering, so not even considered for the wigan game.
