A few creeping in now as we come up to Easter. Current doubts-



Shaul

Talanoa

Tuimavave

Connor

Kelly

Houghton



Sounds like Houghton gone for a few weeks but Hadley back for Salford at least. Struggling at 6 if Kelly, Connor and Carlos are out, played Washy there before but he's covering hooker next week at least probably. Similar worry at FB if both Shaul and Connor out. On a more positive note we should get Watts back and Turgut next week, and forwards look OK apart from Houghton.