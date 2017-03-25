WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good points

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Good points

 
Post a reply

Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:11 am
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 151
There's been some really open and honest comments so far and we're all hurting as fans
No one knows what a solution is apart from firing TS and Co but this will just make things worse as there's no-one available .
The season is now a dead rubber for a top four that's for sure but we now know what our fate is after 23 rounds so maybe it's time to start giving the fringe players a go. Not sure if they all train together
Evans and Co are currently just pure poop so can it be worse with them in the side?
Valuable game time for these guys can only be of benefit as and correct me if I'm wrong but does the bottom eight start on nil points?
I like Smith and tbh si do most on here, coming in an interview after defeat after defeat is bloody difficult. His comments frustrate us but I'm sure it's to try and install some confidence into the players.
At the end of the day it's a team sport and individuals will not get us moving good honest hard team work is the key.
We all have our conspiracy theories but I'm sure it's not true
Missing Sandow,Hill,Ratchford, Currie,and probably a few more but to mention is the spine of our team and getting them match fit takes time
We all know that big quality squads are successful... Wigan stand up because at 22-0 down last night they nearly won last night with a depleted side, we're just getting battered each week
Cas are doing great because their squad is a better indepth than they've had for years and injury free that's tge real secret for a successful season
I don't see us doing anything this season
MR SMITH AND CO, PROVE US WRONG

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:14 am
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 738
Location: Warrington
I saw no evidence of divisions within the team last night and thought the players were putting the effort in. Sadly though we're missing the X factor.

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:56 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35215
Location: "The cuss i will?"
silver2 wrote:
I saw no evidence of divisions within the team last night and thought the players were putting the effort in. Sadly though we're missing the X factor.


I dunno about divisions, I've not heard nowt, but it terms of team spirit, after Russell's love up for the try, only Sims came over as the huddle formed to tell him to shake it off, he was stood on the outside of the huddle and wasn't addressed at all, apart from Jon Clarke and then eventually Evans after the kick was taken.

As said elsewhere, no leaders, gidley was brought in but he's a shell of the player he was
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:13 am
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1334
Location: Warrington
silver2 wrote:
I saw no evidence of divisions within the team last night and thought the players were putting the effort in. Sadly though we're missing the X factor.
That xfacror is basic rugby.This team look disjointed,devoid of ideas + it's a very long time since I've seen a Wire team make as many errors as this shower have + dont get me started on penalties.Playing well + get beat I can accept but this lot look like a flock of lost sheep + from what I've seen cert players who am sure we all know need reserve time to buck their ideas up or just get rid.Going to be a long season.

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:23 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1231
Im dissapointed when the coach highlights the individual errors, such as naming Matty Russell in his post match interview, when a large part of the problem is that the team has offered no attacking threat for the majority of the game / season, which IMHO is wholly an issue of strategy, coaching and game plan.

If Russell had grounded the ball does anyone really think we'd have gone on to win last nights game?

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:42 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2806
Location: Stuck in 1982
shinymcshine wrote:
Im dissapointed when the coach highlights the individual errors, such as naming Matty Russell in his post match interview, when a large part of the problem is that the team has offered no attacking threat for the majority of the game / season, which IMHO is wholly an issue of strategy, coaching and game plan.

If Russell had grounded the ball does anyone really think we'd have gone on to win last nights game?


Maybe not but for half an hour we were 0-0 and seven minutes later we were 18 -0 down. If we held out till half time or limited them to one score we would have had the opportunity to regroup and perhaps even put pressure on Saints, they weren't that much better than us apart from territorially prior to their first try.

As it was the game was decided in a seven minute spell precipitated by a player not grounding a ball for the first try

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:06 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8409
Uncle Rico wrote:
Maybe not but for half an hour we were 0-0 and seven minutes later we were 18 -0 down. If we held out till half time or limited them to one score we would have had the opportunity to regroup and perhaps even put pressure on Saints, they weren't that much better than us apart from territorially prior to their first try.
As it was the game was decided in a seven minute spell precipitated by a player not grounding a ball for the first try


Was it Hill and Clarke who went off at 30 mins?

Weren't much better than us? They dominated us by field position. We never at any time looked like winning that game.

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:29 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2806
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
Was it Hill and Clarke who went off at 30 mins?

Weren't much better than us? They dominated us by field position. We never at any time looked like winning that game.


Did I say that we looked like winning the game?

Yes Saints dominated field possession quite a bit of it was gifted to them stupid penalties or lost ball. They were hardly cutting us to ribbons with great play and flowing rugby (sad that they didn't have to) and as they were attacking our end first half I had plenty of fingernails left till that first try.

Maybe I'm blinkered but I don't think that they were that much better till that point.

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:43 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2983
Location: newton-le-willows
To be honest ,we held our own most of the time against the lumbering giants in the Saints forwards but our problems came from the Saints backs once the ball was spread. I remember in the CC semi against Wigan at Widnes when Briers & Monaghan targeted the Big Feka till he didn't know his ar*e from his elbow. Walmsley & Amor & maybe LMS could come into that bracket but we don't seem to have a weekly strategy to find & target opponents weak spots.

Re: Good points

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:46 pm
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 58
The second Chris Hill left the field last night, the cracks started to appear. 8mins later, it was all over.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, AntonyGiant, Bing [Bot], cheekydiddles, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, getdownmonkeyman, Jack Pepsi, jj86, NtW, Oxford Exile, Quickening, ratticusfinch, reffy, Rogues Gallery, runningman29, shinymcshine, Simeon Stylites, the flying biscuit, thelinesman, try scorer, Ziggy Stardust and 415 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,8591,88975,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
36-0
CANTERBURY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
6-20
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
26-32
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
v
ROCHDALE  














c}