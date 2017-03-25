|
|
There's been some really open and honest comments so far and we're all hurting as fans
No one knows what a solution is apart from firing TS and Co but this will just make things worse as there's no-one available .
The season is now a dead rubber for a top four that's for sure but we now know what our fate is after 23 rounds so maybe it's time to start giving the fringe players a go. Not sure if they all train together
Evans and Co are currently just pure poop so can it be worse with them in the side?
Valuable game time for these guys can only be of benefit as and correct me if I'm wrong but does the bottom eight start on nil points?
I like Smith and tbh si do most on here, coming in an interview after defeat after defeat is bloody difficult. His comments frustrate us but I'm sure it's to try and install some confidence into the players.
At the end of the day it's a team sport and individuals will not get us moving good honest hard team work is the key.
We all have our conspiracy theories but I'm sure it's not true
Missing Sandow,Hill,Ratchford, Currie,and probably a few more but to mention is the spine of our team and getting them match fit takes time
We all know that big quality squads are successful... Wigan stand up because at 22-0 down last night they nearly won last night with a depleted side, we're just getting battered each week
Cas are doing great because their squad is a better indepth than they've had for years and injury free that's tge real secret for a successful season
I don't see us doing anything this season
MR SMITH AND CO, PROVE US WRONG
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:14 am
|
|
I saw no evidence of divisions within the team last night and thought the players were putting the effort in. Sadly though we're missing the X factor.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:56 am
|
|
silver2 wrote:
I saw no evidence of divisions within the team last night and thought the players were putting the effort in. Sadly though we're missing the X factor.
I dunno about divisions, I've not heard nowt, but it terms of team spirit, after Russell's love up for the try, only Sims came over as the huddle formed to tell him to shake it off, he was stood on the outside of the huddle and wasn't addressed at all, apart from Jon Clarke and then eventually Evans after the kick was taken.
As said elsewhere, no leaders, gidley was brought in but he's a shell of the player he was
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:13 am
|
|
silver2 wrote:
I saw no evidence of divisions within the team last night and thought the players were putting the effort in. Sadly though we're missing the X factor.
That xfacror is basic rugby.This team look disjointed,devoid of ideas + it's a very long time since I've seen a Wire team make as many errors as this shower have + dont get me started on penalties.Playing well + get beat I can accept but this lot look like a flock of lost sheep + from what I've seen cert players who am sure we all know need reserve time to buck their ideas up or just get rid.Going to be a long season.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:23 am
|
|
Im dissapointed when the coach highlights the individual errors, such as naming Matty Russell in his post match interview, when a large part of the problem is that the team has offered no attacking threat for the majority of the game / season, which IMHO is wholly an issue of strategy, coaching and game plan.
If Russell had grounded the ball does anyone really think we'd have gone on to win last nights game?
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:42 am
|
|
shinymcshine wrote:
Im dissapointed when the coach highlights the individual errors, such as naming Matty Russell in his post match interview, when a large part of the problem is that the team has offered no attacking threat for the majority of the game / season, which IMHO is wholly an issue of strategy, coaching and game plan.
If Russell had grounded the ball does anyone really think we'd have gone on to win last nights game?
Maybe not but for half an hour we were 0-0 and seven minutes later we were 18 -0 down. If we held out till half time or limited them to one score we would have had the opportunity to regroup and perhaps even put pressure on Saints, they weren't that much better than us apart from territorially prior to their first try.
As it was the game was decided in a seven minute spell precipitated by a player not grounding a ball for the first try
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:06 pm
|
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Maybe not but for half an hour we were 0-0 and seven minutes later we were 18 -0 down. If we held out till half time or limited them to one score we would have had the opportunity to regroup and perhaps even put pressure on Saints, they weren't that much better than us apart from territorially prior to their first try.
As it was the game was decided in a seven minute spell precipitated by a player not grounding a ball for the first try
Was it Hill and Clarke who went off at 30 mins?
Weren't much better than us? They dominated us by field position. We never at any time looked like winning that game.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:29 pm
|
|
Wires71 wrote:
Was it Hill and Clarke who went off at 30 mins?
Weren't much better than us? They dominated us by field position. We never at any time looked like winning that game.
Did I say that we looked like winning the game?
Yes Saints dominated field possession quite a bit of it was gifted to them stupid penalties or lost ball. They were hardly cutting us to ribbons with great play and flowing rugby (sad that they didn't have to) and as they were attacking our end first half I had plenty of fingernails left till that first try.
Maybe I'm blinkered but I don't think that they were that much better till that point.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:43 pm
|
|
To be honest ,we held our own most of the time against the lumbering giants in the Saints forwards but our problems came from the Saints backs once the ball was spread. I remember in the CC semi against Wigan at Widnes when Briers & Monaghan targeted the Big Feka till he didn't know his ar*e from his elbow. Walmsley & Amor & maybe LMS could come into that bracket but we don't seem to have a weekly strategy to find & target opponents weak spots.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:46 pm
|
|
The second Chris Hill left the field last night, the cracks started to appear. 8mins later, it was all over.
|
|
