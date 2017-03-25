There's been some really open and honest comments so far and we're all hurting as fans

No one knows what a solution is apart from firing TS and Co but this will just make things worse as there's no-one available .

The season is now a dead rubber for a top four that's for sure but we now know what our fate is after 23 rounds so maybe it's time to start giving the fringe players a go. Not sure if they all train together

Evans and Co are currently just pure poop so can it be worse with them in the side?

Valuable game time for these guys can only be of benefit as and correct me if I'm wrong but does the bottom eight start on nil points?

I like Smith and tbh si do most on here, coming in an interview after defeat after defeat is bloody difficult. His comments frustrate us but I'm sure it's to try and install some confidence into the players.

At the end of the day it's a team sport and individuals will not get us moving good honest hard team work is the key.

We all have our conspiracy theories but I'm sure it's not true

Missing Sandow,Hill,Ratchford, Currie,and probably a few more but to mention is the spine of our team and getting them match fit takes time

We all know that big quality squads are successful... Wigan stand up because at 22-0 down last night they nearly won last night with a depleted side, we're just getting battered each week

Cas are doing great because their squad is a better indepth than they've had for years and injury free that's tge real secret for a successful season

I don't see us doing anything this season

MR SMITH AND CO, PROVE US WRONG