runningman29 wrote: You guys have nothing to fear whatsoever.We are playing like a flock of lost sheep.No heart + no spirit + plenty rumours of unrest in the camp.A heavy defeat + I'd be gobsmacked if Smiths keeps his job.

The problem is Hull FC seem to have a remarkable skill for coming up against sides on a losing run and getting beaten by them. Maybe this was down to poor mental attitude previously or just damn unlucky, who knows but Warringtons run will of losing will end at some point and I just hope it isnt this Saturday.