runningman29 wrote:
You guys have nothing to fear whatsoever.We are playing like a flock of lost sheep.No heart + no spirit + plenty rumours of unrest in the camp.A heavy defeat + I'd be gobsmacked if Smiths keeps his job.
This is exactly what I was alluding to
If Smith is still in charge on Sat then we have to
Put the foot on Wire's neck
If you ask Wire's players who they want to play
This weekend I think we would be last on their list
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, B&WFAN, BIG HOWARD, Bomber's tash, craig hkr, Faithful One, Marcus's Bicycle, McFc, Mr. Boon, old frightful, Opinion from the Shed, SirStan, Soul Boy, swissfan, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, x teacher and 298 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}