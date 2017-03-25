Tarquin Fuego wrote: WOW am I missing something here

We should smash Wire - nothing less

They have nothing going for them and reading their forum the

Fans are at rock bottom organising a boycott

We will get a rocket in training from the Coach so for me

It's got to be a win with aggression

It's a good job 1-2 on here aren't the coach

Think back to last year and round 11 at Leeds. They'd won just two from ten including a narrow win over Huddersfileld and been hammered by Widnes and lost at home to Wakefield and Hull KR. In comparison we'd won five in a row.We'll start as favourites on Saturday but if we approach it with complacency we'll lose.