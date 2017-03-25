|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
One thing i noticed and commented on was the lack of any dummy runners or lines been run 20 metres out , years ago you would see players all over the place and sometimes we had too many options and took the wrong one, nowadays it does seem as if we are just looking for a hole to run through rather than trying to create one.
Thing is Leeds were awful and we made them look comfortable and that's a worry, in victories gone by against them we've gone at the from the 1st minute, it was the one thing that gave us the edge over them - the aggression, the will to win, the determination to knock them down, run through them etc - last night we were simply strolling up to them in attack and defence.
Thought Gaskell looked good again and Ukuma was the pick of the forwards for me, thought Raps had his best game too and is getting some form back, Kruise was busy but had little help at times and was just left to run on his own.
Darnell made a few errors but that's all part and parcel of learning the game, anyone bagging him already needs to give their head a shake imo.
Don't think we played that badly really it was just bad execution and game management and trying to score off every set once we go behind, we have no patience on or off the field !!
Daz i found myself agreeing with most of that till the last line, and that just beggars belief. What you put down to no patience , most put down to no idea. We are short on patience maybe, but we are a lot shorter on quality.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:56 pm
As i said last night once we go behind we play panic rugby, no matter what the score is or how long is left we try and score on EVERY set rather than going for repeat sets, making the opposition do some defensive work, building pressure - it's almost as if we are instructed to try and score - either that or we need someone out there to take control and do the above things, Broughy used to be so good at that but even he's playing the panic stuff now.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:11 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As i said last night once we go behind we play panic rugby, no matter what the score is or how long is left we try and score on EVERY set rather than going for repeat sets, making the opposition do some defensive work, building pressure - it's almost as if we are instructed to try and score - either that or we need someone out there to take control and do the above things, Broughy used to be so good at that but even he's playing the panic stuff now.
Everything you have described there Daz, is describing lack of quality throughout the team. We are no better than last season " YET " That's where RS comes in, so far he has not , We do have one or two good players who perform well most weeks, As a team we are knowhere, and the worst part is we have some of them for a long time.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:21 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Everything you have described there Daz, is describing lack of quality throughout the team. We are no better than last season " YET " That's where RS comes in, so far he has not , We do have one or two good players who perform well most weeks, As a team we are knowhere, and the worst part is we have some of them for a long time.
Jo I agree.
What worries me is we have we have 2 maybe 3 players OOC this season.
Sam Rapira which I can see us giving him another 2 year deal knowing the Giants.
Jared Simpson cant see him getting a new deal given how injury prone he is.
Potentially Mikey Wood aswell I think
Jamie Eliis is supposed to be returning so someone has to be leaving to make way? But from what I hear... hes doesn't want to come back.
We have many players OOC at the end of next season - in fact half the team.
Mamo
Brough
Ormsby
Wakeman
Ikahihifo
Murphy
Taai
Clough
Ferguson
Symonds
Hinchliffe
Nathan Mason
Tyler Dickinson
Liam Johnson
Jake Wardle
Thats a hell of alot. Just out of curiosity which players would you give a new deal to???
Looking back at it another ANDERSON signing Daniel Smith was a strange one half way through the year on a 4 1/2 year contract for an average player - madness.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:43 pm
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Jo I agree.
What worries me is we have we have 2 maybe 3 players OOC this season.
Sam Rapira which I can see us giving him another 2 year deal knowing the Giants.
Jared Simpson cant see him getting a new deal given how injury prone he is.
Potentially Mikey Wood aswell I think
Jamie Eliis is supposed to be returning so someone has to be leaving to make way? But from what I hear... hes doesn't want to come back.
We have many players OOC at the end of next season - in fact half the team.
Mamo
Brough
Ormsby
Wakeman
Ikahihifo
Murphy
Taai
Clough
Ferguson
Symonds
Hinchliffe
Nathan Mason
Tyler Dickinson
Liam Johnson
Jake Wardle
Thats a hell of alot. Just out of curiosity which players would you give a new deal to???
Looking back at it another ANDERSON signing Daniel Smith was a strange one half way through the year on a 4 1/2 year contract for an average player - madness.
There was quite a lot last year i wanted rid of, and we replaced them with the same standard. the task now is to get them playing good enough for us to survive. I am of half a mind to think we may even be better to get relegated, Would KD walk away, and I'm thinking the present system won't be here next year anyway so probably won't happen. We look to be in for a long spell of Pre KD years with ever decreasing crowds probably, But there's nothing to be done but keep turning up if we are daft enough, and hope RS has more than he has shown yet. We are all great coaches on the Keyboard but he is the man whho has to do it for real.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:57 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As i said last night once we go behind we play panic rugby, no matter what the score is or how long is left we try and score on EVERY set rather than going for repeat sets, making the opposition do some defensive work, building pressure - it's almost as if we are instructed to try and score - either that or we need someone out there to take control and do the above things, Broughy used to be so good at that but even he's playing the panic stuff now.
we dont have anyone who can manage a game
they buckle under the pressure
last week against wigan was a prime example and we have had many over the years
brough cant handle the pressure
hinchcliffe was supposed to help us on this score but not happened
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:05 pm
Hinchcliffe was never brought in as that kind of game managing player- as he isn't and hasn't been. Hinchcliffe was a solid cog in a very well oiled wheel at storm with smith slater and cronk pulling the strings and hinchy and the rest dancing to the well choreographed tune.
a shame Eorl couldn't have stayed and produced the form of two/three seasons ago as I reckon we miss him. When he came on the field the team always lifted.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:51 pm
jools wrote:
Hinchcliffe was never brought in as that kind of game managing player- as he isn't and hasn't been. Hinchcliffe was a solid cog in a very well oiled wheel at storm with smith slater and cronk pulling the strings and hinchy and the rest dancing to the well choreographed tune.
a shame Eorl couldn't have stayed and produced the form of two/three seasons ago as I reckon we miss him. When he came on the field the team always lifted.
They didn't lift very far last season, Big Eorl was big on effort low on skills, PA saw to that. But fair enough he had a presence.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:09 pm
Last season he was playing through a lot of pain.
