WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

 
Post a reply

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:54 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 986
GIANT DAZ wrote:
One thing i noticed and commented on was the lack of any dummy runners or lines been run 20 metres out , years ago you would see players all over the place and sometimes we had too many options and took the wrong one, nowadays it does seem as if we are just looking for a hole to run through rather than trying to create one.

Thing is Leeds were awful and we made them look comfortable and that's a worry, in victories gone by against them we've gone at the from the 1st minute, it was the one thing that gave us the edge over them - the aggression, the will to win, the determination to knock them down, run through them etc - last night we were simply strolling up to them in attack and defence.

Thought Gaskell looked good again and Ukuma was the pick of the forwards for me, thought Raps had his best game too and is getting some form back, Kruise was busy but had little help at times and was just left to run on his own.

Darnell made a few errors but that's all part and parcel of learning the game, anyone bagging him already needs to give their head a shake imo.

Don't think we played that badly really it was just bad execution and game management and trying to score off every set once we go behind, we have no patience on or off the field !!


Daz i found myself agreeing with most of that till the last line, and that just beggars belief. What you put down to no patience , most put down to no idea. We are short on patience maybe, but we are a lot shorter on quality.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:56 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14584
Location: Overlooking the Canal
As i said last night once we go behind we play panic rugby, no matter what the score is or how long is left we try and score on EVERY set rather than going for repeat sets, making the opposition do some defensive work, building pressure - it's almost as if we are instructed to try and score - either that or we need someone out there to take control and do the above things, Broughy used to be so good at that but even he's playing the panic stuff now.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:11 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 986
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As i said last night once we go behind we play panic rugby, no matter what the score is or how long is left we try and score on EVERY set rather than going for repeat sets, making the opposition do some defensive work, building pressure - it's almost as if we are instructed to try and score - either that or we need someone out there to take control and do the above things, Broughy used to be so good at that but even he's playing the panic stuff now.


Everything you have described there Daz, is describing lack of quality throughout the team. We are no better than last season " YET " That's where RS comes in, so far he has not , We do have one or two good players who perform well most weeks, As a team we are knowhere, and the worst part is we have some of them for a long time.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:21 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 337
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Everything you have described there Daz, is describing lack of quality throughout the team. We are no better than last season " YET " That's where RS comes in, so far he has not , We do have one or two good players who perform well most weeks, As a team we are knowhere, and the worst part is we have some of them for a long time.


Jo I agree.

What worries me is we have we have 2 maybe 3 players OOC this season.

Sam Rapira which I can see us giving him another 2 year deal knowing the Giants.

Jared Simpson cant see him getting a new deal given how injury prone he is.

Potentially Mikey Wood aswell I think

Jamie Eliis is supposed to be returning so someone has to be leaving to make way? But from what I hear... hes doesn't want to come back.

We have many players OOC at the end of next season - in fact half the team.

Mamo
Brough
Ormsby
Wakeman
Ikahihifo
Murphy
Taai
Clough
Ferguson
Symonds
Hinchliffe
Nathan Mason
Tyler Dickinson
Liam Johnson
Jake Wardle

Thats a hell of alot. Just out of curiosity which players would you give a new deal to???

Looking back at it another ANDERSON signing Daniel Smith was a strange one half way through the year on a 4 1/2 year contract for an average player - madness.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:43 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 986
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Jo I agree.

What worries me is we have we have 2 maybe 3 players OOC this season.

Sam Rapira which I can see us giving him another 2 year deal knowing the Giants.

Jared Simpson cant see him getting a new deal given how injury prone he is.

Potentially Mikey Wood aswell I think

Jamie Eliis is supposed to be returning so someone has to be leaving to make way? But from what I hear... hes doesn't want to come back.

We have many players OOC at the end of next season - in fact half the team.

Mamo
Brough
Ormsby
Wakeman
Ikahihifo
Murphy
Taai
Clough
Ferguson
Symonds
Hinchliffe
Nathan Mason
Tyler Dickinson
Liam Johnson
Jake Wardle

Thats a hell of alot. Just out of curiosity which players would you give a new deal to???

Looking back at it another ANDERSON signing Daniel Smith was a strange one half way through the year on a 4 1/2 year contract for an average player - madness.


There was quite a lot last year i wanted rid of, and we replaced them with the same standard. the task now is to get them playing good enough for us to survive. I am of half a mind to think we may even be better to get relegated, Would KD walk away, and I'm thinking the present system won't be here next year anyway so probably won't happen. We look to be in for a long spell of Pre KD years with ever decreasing crowds probably, But there's nothing to be done but keep turning up if we are daft enough, and hope RS has more than he has shown yet. We are all great coaches on the Keyboard but he is the man whho has to do it for real.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:57 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12424
Location: Huddersfield
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As i said last night once we go behind we play panic rugby, no matter what the score is or how long is left we try and score on EVERY set rather than going for repeat sets, making the opposition do some defensive work, building pressure - it's almost as if we are instructed to try and score - either that or we need someone out there to take control and do the above things, Broughy used to be so good at that but even he's playing the panic stuff now.


we dont have anyone who can manage a game

they buckle under the pressure

last week against wigan was a prime example and we have had many over the years

brough cant handle the pressure

hinchcliffe was supposed to help us on this score but not happened
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:05 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7323
Hinchcliffe was never brought in as that kind of game managing player- as he isn't and hasn't been. Hinchcliffe was a solid cog in a very well oiled wheel at storm with smith slater and cronk pulling the strings and hinchy and the rest dancing to the well choreographed tune.
a shame Eorl couldn't have stayed and produced the form of two/three seasons ago as I reckon we miss him. When he came on the field the team always lifted.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:51 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 986
jools wrote:
Hinchcliffe was never brought in as that kind of game managing player- as he isn't and hasn't been. Hinchcliffe was a solid cog in a very well oiled wheel at storm with smith slater and cronk pulling the strings and hinchy and the rest dancing to the well choreographed tune.
a shame Eorl couldn't have stayed and produced the form of two/three seasons ago as I reckon we miss him. When he came on the field the team always lifted.


They didn't lift very far last season, Big Eorl was big on effort low on skills, PA saw to that. But fair enough he had a presence.

Re: Thoughts from tonight..LEEDS

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:09 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7323
Last season he was playing through a lot of pain.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: chapylad, Durham Giant, illy, Jo Jumbuck, jools and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,9821,85475,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
36-0
CANTERBURY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
6-20
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
26-32
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
42-16
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
82-0
HEMEL  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
v
ROCHDALE  














c}