GIANT DAZ wrote:

One thing i noticed and commented on was the lack of any dummy runners or lines been run 20 metres out , years ago you would see players all over the place and sometimes we had too many options and took the wrong one, nowadays it does seem as if we are just looking for a hole to run through rather than trying to create one.



Thing is Leeds were awful and we made them look comfortable and that's a worry, in victories gone by against them we've gone at the from the 1st minute, it was the one thing that gave us the edge over them - the aggression, the will to win, the determination to knock them down, run through them etc - last night we were simply strolling up to them in attack and defence.



Thought Gaskell looked good again and Ukuma was the pick of the forwards for me, thought Raps had his best game too and is getting some form back, Kruise was busy but had little help at times and was just left to run on his own.



Darnell made a few errors but that's all part and parcel of learning the game, anyone bagging him already needs to give their head a shake imo.



Don't think we played that badly really it was just bad execution and game management and trying to score off every set once we go behind, we have no patience on or off the field !!