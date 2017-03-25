jools wrote: There's a large part of our salary cap in clough and Wakeman doing less than absolutely nothing! Clough and Gaskell were offered silly money for championship players. Gaskell looked bright last night- I can see what he brings. (But those handling errors were awful). Clough is no better than josh Johnson and we would have a local lad playing for us and could have saved a chunk!

Agreed Jools. We have to give Wakeman tad bit more time though as he had no pre season but definitely showing no signs of been a SL prop, wouldn't stand out in the championship at present. As for Clough is he a mate of Andersons? weve been well and truly done with his signature - what a waste of CAP space when we could be playing Tyler Dickinson, at least hes home grown and young. But no doubt he will carry on getting picked due to "experience".Ferguson signing is a joke as well - should have let him go to Wakey when we had the chance.Do we have room for a mid season signing? No decent English players are likely to come available are they? Tom Burgess is not getting a game for Souths atm - we desperately need another good prop, could we get a loan deal????