First half defensively we were shocking. Every time Leeds came into our 20 they scored. Bit better 2nd half although that half was shocking from both teams.



Do we concede more points than any other team in the first 5/10 minutes of games?



Our kicking game on the last is poor atm. If the high bomb doesn't work we have no plan B and either kick a terrible grubber straight to the opposite player or throw a panic pass.



Darnell had a mare tonight. Made errors at crucial times - may as well keep him in next week though against Cas for experience though but I cant see putting Brierley at FB will make a difference as I think we will lose either way.



Gaskell our best player by far tonight and is beginning to create abit more for us.



Can't fault Broughs effort gives 100% but some decisions he makes are very very poor at the moment. Better with the conversions tonight though. Let's face it though his best days are over and he's only going to decline. I'd like this season to be his last and get a fresh face in with some new ideas. I also feel refs hate Danny and I feel we do lose out on some decisions for that reason. His attitude and desire to win needs installing into players like Leroy and others though.



Our Centres are a strange one.

Mellors defence is terrible and also had a mare tonight in defence but runs the ball strong going the other way but never looks like putting the winger in out wide just a simple drive the ball forward centre.

Cudjoe for me is solid but not half the player he was a few seasons ago.



Saying that I think we need a whole new left combo wing, centre and 2nd row.



We do not look threatening or danerous out wide at all - only when we are in the opposite 20 and we get in right in the corner.



We don't look like scoring or are capable of breakaway or long range try at all.



Every time teams go out wide we look extremely vulnerable.



I don't think we are generally good enough to win the next 2 games away at Cas and St Helens can't see us getting anything out of them games because defensively were not good enough. Catalans at home the next game we can potentially get 2 points from for me. (Hopefully Mamo will be fit by then).



9/10 we will come out the losers in close games as our game management is just terrible.



I think we are destined for bottom 4 and will either finish 10th or 11th come the end of the year depending on Warrington. Although, I fear Warringtons first win may come at the expense of ourselves in a few weeks.



Some encouraging signs but also a lot of worrying signs as well.



Im not upset or angry as you can see the effort is there.... we have only paid £120 for a season ticket and it is the prices of a bottom 4 team - we have too many average Joes/"squad players" in the team now.



Im still yet to see what Rick Stone has actually brought or coached into the team?

I hope stones' other recruit is better than Wakeman. When taai, ikahihifo, symonds came over they didn't set the pitch alight either but you could see glimpses of something better to come- I'm just not getting that from Wakeman ATM. Im hoping he reads this and it puts a rocket up his aris to prove me wrong next week!



Clough, Smith and Wakeman offer absolutely 0 go forward. Nathan Mason has to play when fit but no one has a scooby when that will be as Stone never seems to mention him in interviews.



Ferguson is very very poor apart from the Widnes game.



Murphy is solid but needs a centre who can give him walk ins - Mellor isn't going to. But any winger could score when handed on a plate can't they? Way past his best - Jared Simpson on the wing when fit of Darnell when Mamo is fit.



Like I said on a previous post we are going to need miracles in the offseason as Ferguson, Murphy, Ormsby, Clough, Wakeman, Hinchliffe etc are all here for at least another year after this.



It's hard to have an opinion on anything anymore. It's getting repetitive. I read it way too much but Danny Brough isn't the only player who gives 100%. I would go as far as saying other players surpass his desire and are more committed to everything Huddersfield.

Jerry, Bruno and Leroy to name 3 certainties.



Effort is there, we can't win because we aren't strong enough, not fit enough, or that we haven't changed our game plan for years.

Not saying we won't win games OR even get the top 8. Effort can get you there in some games.



I can't wait to see what will become of Rick Stone's long term plan after he's rebuilt this club to what he wants. In the meantime we will just have to watch us improve game by game... jools

GiantJake1988 wrote: Clough, Smith and Wakeman offer absolutely 0 go forward. Nathan Mason has to play when fit but no one has a scooby when that will be as Stone never seems to mention him in interviews.



Ferguson is very very poor apart from the Widnes game.



Murphy is solid but needs a centre who can give him walk ins - Mellor isn't going to. But any winger could score when handed on a plate can't they? Way past his best - Jared Simpson on the wing when fit of Darnell when Mamo is fit.



Like I said on a previous post we are going to need miracles in the offseason as Ferguson, Murphy, Ormsby, Clough, Wakeman, Hinchliffe etc are all here for at least another year after this.



When will O Brien be fit to spell Kruise?



Coaches seem to like Murphy, I get he's hardworking, commited etc, but he's not currently giving us an advantage on the field that I can see. I'd play ormsby above Murphy next week, Just to see if he can with some pace and strength. If Murphy has to play then put him in at centre.

Coaches seem to like Murphy, I get he's hardworking, commited etc, but he's not currently giving us an advantage on the field that I can see. I'd play ormsby above Murphy next week, Just to see if he can with some pace and strength. If Murphy has to play then put him in at centre.

Jery doesn't look right to me either- he's limping and holding his leg at times- if he's not 100% we shouldn't be risking him. Players like him will be crucial after the split!



jools wrote: Coaches seem to like Murphy, I get he's hardworking, commited etc, but he's not currently giving us an advantage on the field that I can see. I'd play ormsby above Murphy next week, Just to see if he can with some pace and strength. If Murphy has to play then put him in at centre.

Jery doesn't look right to me either- he's limping and holding his leg at times- if he's not 100% we shouldn't be risking him. Players like him will be crucial after the split!



Murphy has been exceptionally quiet this year... Made some decent carries last night though.. Personally, i'd like to see Ormsby on the wing, Murph centre and mellor 2nd row.... Not sure if Ferguson has earned a spot in the team... Mellor has been really poor in defence, but centre is an extremely tough position to defend. So hopefully Murph can tighten things up if he was in centre..



Murphy has been exceptionally quiet this year... Made some decent carries last night though.. Personally, i'd like to see Ormsby on the wing, Murph centre and mellor 2nd row.... Not sure if Ferguson has earned a spot in the team... Mellor has been really poor in defence, but centre is an extremely tough position to defend. So hopefully Murph can tighten things up if he was in centre..

Of course Jerry isn't right, he tore his quad. They forced him back way too early... Currently we have a huge chunk of our salary cap stood on that right edge doing absolutely nothing (leroy, jerry). We desperately need to find a way to get them into the game.

Chetnik wrote: Murphy has been exceptionally quiet this year... Made some decent carries last night though.. Personally, i'd like to see Ormsby on the wing, Murph centre and mellor 2nd row.... Not sure if Ferguson has earned a spot in the team... Mellor has been really poor in defence, but centre is an extremely tough position to defend. So hopefully Murph can tighten things up if he was in centre..



Of course Jerry isn't right, he tore his quad. They forced him back way too early... Currently we have a huge chunk of our salary cap stood on that right edge doing absolutely nothing (leroy, jerry). We desperately need to find a way to get them into the game.



There's a large part of our salary cap in clough and Wakeman doing less than absolutely nothing! Clough and Gaskell were offered silly money for championship players. Gaskell looked bright last night- I can see what he brings. (But those handling errors were awful). Clough is no better than josh Johnson and we would have a local lad playing for us and could have saved a chunk!



The second half was nothing short of a shambles,the harder they tried the worse it seemed to get,the stupid mistakes,the confusion,compounded by Broughy lashing out. Ablett always seem capable of winding up our players.



At the mo it's difficult to see what RS is trying to build. As others have said on here blame has to go on our recruitment. Some of the forwards,I'm not saying they are not trying but no 'dynamic' in them. Hope Bruno (workrate) and Symonds can get back asap.



Jez does seem to be struggling, we rely so much on him and Leroy to take us forward on that right edge.



McIntosh had the proverbial 'mare,hope he can come back stronger. Gaskell was probably the pick.



Thaler allowing slow clearance early did not help,not blaming him at all though overall.



The word I would use to describe last night's performance is from a Giants pov is INEPT.



Looking all over a middle 8 candidate.



Frustrating watching them stop moving up allowing Leeds all the space they needed to get a 10 point lead.Then finally woke up,the blindside move that led to the try ended up being the highlight of the evening.More of that type of play required.The second half was nothing short of a shambles,the harder they tried the worse it seemed to get,the stupid mistakes,the confusion,compounded by Broughy lashing out. Ablett always seem capable of winding up our players.

At the mo it's difficult to see what RS is trying to build. As others have said on here blame has to go on our recruitment. Some of the forwards,I'm not saying they are not trying but no 'dynamic' in them. Hope Bruno (workrate) and Symonds can get back asap.

Jez does seem to be struggling, we rely so much on him and Leroy to take us forward on that right edge.

McIntosh had the proverbial 'mare,hope he can come back stronger. Gaskell was probably the pick.

Thaler allowing slow clearance early did not help,not blaming him at all though overall.

The word I would use to describe last night's performance is from a Giants pov is INEPT.

Looking all over a middle 8 candidate.

Next home game Cats on a Wednesday night,I can't wait

c}