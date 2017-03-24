First half defensively we were shocking. Every time Leeds came into our 20 they scored. Bit better 2nd half although that half was shocking from both teams.



Do we concede more points than any other team in the first 5/10 minutes of games?



Our kicking game on the last is poor atm. If the high bomb doesn't work we have no plan B and either kick a terrible grubber straight to the opposite player or throw a panic pass.



Darnell had a mare tonight. Made errors at crucial times - may as well keep him in next week though against Cas for experience though but I cant see putting Brierley at FB will make a difference as I think we will lose either way.



Gaskell our best player by far tonight and is beginning to create abit more for us.



Can't fault Broughs effort gives 100% but some decisions he makes are very very poor at the moment. Better with the conversions tonight though. Let's face it though his best days are over and he's only going to decline. I'd like this season to be his last and get a fresh face in with some new ideas. I also feel refs hate Danny and I feel we do lose out on some decisions for that reason. His attitude and desire to win needs installing into players like Leroy and others though.



Our Centres are a strange one.

Mellors defence is terrible and also had a mare tonight in defence but runs the ball strong going the other way but never looks like putting the winger in out wide just a simple drive the ball forward centre.

Cudjoe for me is solid but not half the player he was a few seasons ago.



Saying that I think we need a whole new left combo wing, centre and 2nd row.



We do not look threatening or danerous out wide at all - only when we are in the opposite 20 and we get in right in the corner.



We don't look like scoring or are capable of breakaway or long range try at all.



Every time teams go out wide we look extremely vulnerable.



I don't think we are generally good enough to win the next 2 games away at Cas and St Helens can't see us getting anything out of them games because defensively were not good enough. Catalans at home the next game we can potentially get 2 points from for me. (Hopefully Mamo will be fit by then).



9/10 we will come out the losers in close games as our game management is just terrible.



I think we are destined for bottom 4 and will either finish 10th or 11th come the end of the year depending on Warrington. Although, I fear Warringtons first win may come at the expense of ourselves in a few weeks.



Some encouraging signs but also a lot of worrying signs as well.



Im not upset or angry as you can see the effort is there.... we have only paid £120 for a season ticket and it is the prices of a bottom 4 team - we have too many average Joes/"squad players" in the team now.



Im still yet to see what Rick Stone has actually brought or coached into the team?