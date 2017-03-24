First half defensively we were shocking. Every time Leeds came into our 20 they scored. Bit better 2nd half.



Do we concede more points than any other team in the first 5/10 minutes of games?



Our kicking game on the last is the worst in the league. If the high bomb doesn't work we have no plan B and either kick a terrible grubber straight to the opposite player or throw a panic pass.



Darnell had a mare tonight. Made errors at crucial times - may as well keep him in next week though against Cas for experience though but I cant see putting Brierley at FB will make a difference as I think we will lose either way.



Gaskell our best player by far tonight and is beginning to create abit more for us.



Can't fault Broughs effort gives 100% but some decisions he makes are very very poor at the moment. Better with the conversions tonight though.



Our Centres are a strange one.

Mellors defence is terrible but runs the ball strong going the other way but never looks like putting the winger in out wide just a simple drive the ball forward centre.

Cudjoe for me is solid but not half the player he was a few seasons ago.



We don't look like scoring or are capable of breakaway or long range try at all.



Every time teams go out wide we look extremely vulnerable.



Any way we are going to lose the next 2 games away at Cas and St Helens can't see us getting anything out of them games because defensively were not good enough.



9/10 we will come out the losers in close games as our game management is just terrible.



I think we are destined for bottom 4 and will either finish 10th or 11th come the end of the year depending on Warrington. Although, I feel Warringtons first win may come at the expense of ourselves



We have too many average Joes in the team such as Murphy, Clough, Smith, Hinchliffe (Although thought he did quite well when he came on tonight)