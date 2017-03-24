I have to say Mr Smiths makes a good point about having some bonus points for beating the Broncos, it obviously takes a lot outta the boys at the beginning of the season. I think the reporter was harsh in his criticism over Rhys Evans, why is age important?, my girlfriend is much younger than me and she says I've got as much energy as all the boys in her school. Mr Smiths got it right, we just need to get some tactics and our preparation right and we will bounce back, I like the idea of Chris Evans involvement, he's got loads of money to buy players. I thinks we should cheer all the lads up and take em to Kentucky fried chicken and get them all a bargain bucket and some finger lickin action - at least put a smile on their faces.