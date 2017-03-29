|
Baxendale wrote:
Even with them signing Segeyaro he'll still be doing best part of 60 mins a game. Unless they're very physically underdeveloped (unusual in this day and age) then a 19 year old should be able to do a stint from the bench IMO
He's not gonna do more minutes that segeyaro is tho. Still, this kid is 1 of the few examples of kids this age playing 1St grade at hooker. All depends on the individual. A tall slim build like Litten is gonna take time to fill properly so he's equipped for the demands of SL in probably the hardest position on the field.
I'm up for him playing some mins this year. Under open terms. Not cos we're in a pickle. Wire in their circumstances are desperate and probaby look to target are weak areas for joy rather than when they're going well and focusing more on what they do. Think it would be like sending him out with a target on him
Also the comparison you make. A years a long time in building your body at that age. In oz at 20 like for like if they've been in around 1st team environment since 17ish the oz counterparts due to shorter seasons longer off seasons probably got 4 to 5 months of preason/bodybuilding extra in
By time you factor in 2 sessions a day training 4 day a week at least/supplemention/food intake it's massive a year.
All this said if he plays good luck to him. As I say I'm a bit dubious of the 2 or 3 press bits in recent times saying he needs time physically to suddenly been bigged up to play cos Danny H is out.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:30 am
Theres been plenty of hookers in the NRL playing at 19/20, Lichaa, Levi, Brailey, Cherrington, Liddle. Anyway all of this is moot as I'm sure Radford and co will know whats best for Litten/the Team as it stands
Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:24 pm
Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:57 pm
Have to trust the coach, if he isn't playing Litten i'd go for
Shaul
Micheals
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Bowden
Washy
Taylor
Manu
Mini
Ellis
Watts
Green
Thompson
Carlos
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:46 pm
Wed Mar 29, 2017 4:34 pm
Losing Houghton is a massive loss, after all, doesn't he account for half the tackles of rhe whole team, give some of the best offloads and some of the best line breaks? He's absolute class. Without him you're gonna struggle. Oh hang on, you've got Warrington next, you'll be OK. Be embarresing losing to them right now.....
Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:00 pm
His reply on HFC live to a question on Danny Houghton injury was had a scan and no good.Nothing more so to me it looks like we will be without Danny for several more weeks.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:08 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Losing Houghton is a massive loss, after all, doesn't he account for half the tackles of rhe whole team, give some of the best offloads and some of the best line breaks? He's absolute class. Without him you're gonna struggle. Oh hang on, you've got Warrington next, you'll be OK. Be embarresing losing to them right now.....
Correct, we are a one man team. You best hope Lunt doesn't get injured eh? Could really spoil your chances of a million pound victory.
Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:20 pm
Not as embarrassing as spelling embarrassing incorrectly.......
