WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Houghton

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Houghton

 
Post a reply

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:21 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1764
Location: East stand!
Baxendale wrote:
Even with them signing Segeyaro he'll still be doing best part of 60 mins a game. Unless they're very physically underdeveloped (unusual in this day and age) then a 19 year old should be able to do a stint from the bench IMO


He's not gonna do more minutes that segeyaro is tho. Still, this kid is 1 of the few examples of kids this age playing 1St grade at hooker. All depends on the individual. A tall slim build like Litten is gonna take time to fill properly so he's equipped for the demands of SL in probably the hardest position on the field.
I'm up for him playing some mins this year. Under open terms. Not cos we're in a pickle. Wire in their circumstances are desperate and probaby look to target are weak areas for joy rather than when they're going well and focusing more on what they do. Think it would be like sending him out with a target on him

Also the comparison you make. A years a long time in building your body at that age. In oz at 20 like for like if they've been in around 1st team environment since 17ish the oz counterparts due to shorter seasons longer off seasons probably got 4 to 5 months of preason/bodybuilding extra in
By time you factor in 2 sessions a day training 4 day a week at least/supplemention/food intake it's massive a year.

All this said if he plays good luck to him. As I say I'm a bit dubious of the 2 or 3 press bits in recent times saying he needs time physically to suddenly been bigged up to play cos Danny H is out.
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:30 am
Baxendale Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 184
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
He's not gonna do more minutes that segeyaro is tho. Still, this kid is 1 of the few examples of kids this age playing 1St grade at hooker. All depends on the individual. A tall slim build like Litten is gonna take time to fill properly so he's equipped for the demands of SL in probably the hardest position on the field.
I'm up for him playing some mins this year. Under open terms. Not cos we're in a pickle. Wire in their circumstances are desperate and probaby look to target are weak areas for joy rather than when they're going well and focusing more on what they do. Think it would be like sending him out with a target on him

Also the comparison you make. A years a long time in building your body at that age. In oz at 20 like for like if they've been in around 1st team environment since 17ish the oz counterparts due to shorter seasons longer off seasons probably got 4 to 5 months of preason/bodybuilding extra in
By time you factor in 2 sessions a day training 4 day a week at least/supplemention/food intake it's massive a year.

All this said if he plays good luck to him. As I say I'm a bit dubious of the 2 or 3 press bits in recent times saying he needs time physically to suddenly been bigged up to play cos Danny H is out.


Theres been plenty of hookers in the NRL playing at 19/20, Lichaa, Levi, Brailey, Cherrington, Liddle. Anyway all of this is moot as I'm sure Radford and co will know whats best for Litten/the Team as it stands

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:24 pm
Soul Boy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 82
Reading this Radford says its a bit too soon for Litten. Looking like Washy at hooker and others to jump in when he needs a rest?
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/hull-fc/lee-radford-expecting-hull-fc-s-danny-houghton-to-prove-he-s-made-of-steel-1-8460034
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:57 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17276
Location: Back in Hull.
Soul Boy wrote:
Reading this Radford says its a bit too soon for Litten. Looking like Washy at hooker and others to jump in when he needs a rest?
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/hull-fc/lee-radford-expecting-hull-fc-s-danny-houghton-to-prove-he-s-made-of-steel-1-8460034


Have to trust the coach, if he isn't playing Litten i'd go for

Shaul
Micheals
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Bowden
Washy
Taylor
Manu
Mini
Ellis

Watts
Green
Thompson
Carlos

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:46 pm
Soul Boy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 82
Dave K. wrote:
Have to trust the coach, if he isn't playing Litten i'd go for

Shaul
Micheals
Fonua
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Bowden
Washy
Taylor
Manu
Mini
Ellis

Watts
Green
Thompson
Carlos


Keeping his cards close to his chest but Radford has said he cant see Carlos and Talanoa participating this weekend.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-coach-lee-radford-keeps-card-close-to-chest-on-injury-front/story-30236436-detail/story.html
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 4:34 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 669
Losing Houghton is a massive loss, after all, doesn't he account for half the tackles of rhe whole team, give some of the best offloads and some of the best line breaks? He's absolute class. Without him you're gonna struggle. Oh hang on, you've got Warrington next, you'll be OK. Be embarresing losing to them right now.....
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:00 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1375
Soul Boy wrote:
Keeping his cards close to his chest but Radford has said he cant see Carlos and Talanoa participating this weekend.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-coach-lee-radford-keeps-card-close-to-chest-on-injury-front/story-30236436-detail/story.html


His reply on HFC live to a question on Danny Houghton injury was had a scan and no good.Nothing more so to me it looks like we will be without Danny for several more weeks.

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:08 pm
unknownlegend User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 536
Location: West Hull
Gallanteer wrote:
Losing Houghton is a massive loss, after all, doesn't he account for half the tackles of rhe whole team, give some of the best offloads and some of the best line breaks? He's absolute class. Without him you're gonna struggle. Oh hang on, you've got Warrington next, you'll be OK. Be embarresing losing to them right now.....


Correct, we are a one man team. You best hope Lunt doesn't get injured eh? Could really spoil your chances of a million pound victory. :lol: :lol:
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: Houghton

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:20 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2269
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Not as embarrassing as spelling embarrassing incorrectly.......
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dudley, easthullwesty, Faithful One, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, Irregular Hoops, itsonlyme, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mild Rover, RichM, swissfan, The Riddler, threepennystander, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, x teacher and 232 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,7652,23375,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  