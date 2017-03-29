Baxendale wrote: Even with them signing Segeyaro he'll still be doing best part of 60 mins a game. Unless they're very physically underdeveloped (unusual in this day and age) then a 19 year old should be able to do a stint from the bench IMO

He's not gonna do more minutes that segeyaro is tho. Still, this kid is 1 of the few examples of kids this age playing 1St grade at hooker. All depends on the individual. A tall slim build like Litten is gonna take time to fill properly so he's equipped for the demands of SL in probably the hardest position on the field.I'm up for him playing some mins this year. Under open terms. Not cos we're in a pickle. Wire in their circumstances are desperate and probaby look to target are weak areas for joy rather than when they're going well and focusing more on what they do. Think it would be like sending him out with a target on himAlso the comparison you make. A years a long time in building your body at that age. In oz at 20 like for like if they've been in around 1st team environment since 17ish the oz counterparts due to shorter seasons longer off seasons probably got 4 to 5 months of preason/bodybuilding extra inBy time you factor in 2 sessions a day training 4 day a week at least/supplemention/food intake it's massive a year.All this said if he plays good luck to him. As I say I'm a bit dubious of the 2 or 3 press bits in recent times saying he needs time physically to suddenly been bigged up to play cos Danny H is out.