airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Wigan don't just throw em in.. never have. Not in the key positions. Williams tomkins powell. All phased in steady. I can't recall last 18 year old hooker been chucked in anywhere. Position is too hard

Only few weeks ago horne talking about the physical work he needs to be upto level of SL . Couple of times in offseason to. I'd be suprised to see him tbh

He is 19, but I see your point and you are right about Wigan and Leeds, they are usually 21 before they break through.I think the fact Radford has mentions him, might give him a chance, long term there is no way he could last, but maybe short term he could do a job off the bench.