Bomber's tash wrote:
Give Litten a game. Long term we want to have the conveyor belt of homegrown youth to 1st team players coming through.
Wigan just throw them in.
Leeds a few years back had endless young kids coming through.
Surrounded by Ellis & Mini there's no time like the present to start building up Litten's exposure to SL. Lets face it Houghton might not get injured again for a long time based on his previous injury record.
I agree give him a run.He wont be doing many one on one tackles