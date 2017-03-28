Bomber's tash wrote:

Give Litten a game. Long term we want to have the conveyor belt of homegrown youth to 1st team players coming through.



Wigan just throw them in.



Leeds a few years back had endless young kids coming through.



Surrounded by Ellis & Mini there's no time like the present to start building up Litten's exposure to SL. Lets face it Houghton might not get injured again for a long time based on his previous injury record.