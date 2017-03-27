WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Houghton

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Houghton

 
Post a reply

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:51 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1545
Dave K. wrote:
Short term is would be OK, but he looked sluggish at acting half, I don't think it was any coincidence that Wakey looked better when they had a hooker playing there, Hadley defended very well, but looked much better in backrow 2nd half.

Washy to start and play the bulk of the game at hooker, but Litten to do 10 minutes before HT and may 10 after to see how he goes.

What if washy is having a nightmare after 20 mins, what if litten is having a blinder, makes me laugh how you can write the script of game before its even started

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:01 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17265
Location: Back in Hull.
Tinkerman23 wrote:
What if washy is having a nightmare after 20 mins, what if litten is having a blinder, makes me laugh how you can write the script of game before its even started


Obviously things can change, what is Washy gets injured after 2 minutes, but you surely release a coach will have some kind of gameplan?

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:41 am
Soul Boy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 79
[quote="Dave K."]Obviously things can change, what is Washy gets injured after 2 minutes, but you surely release a coach will have some kind of gameplan?[/quote]

You would think Radford would of thought about what would happen if Houghton ever gets injured. The minutes he plays and the tackles he makes I don't think Radford would of thought he could stay injury free all season, (did he last season or did he miss 1 game? maybe Saints away after the CC final win?) Its a tough ask for whoever has to play at 9, Washy can do a steady job and Radford may have faith in Litten but its certain we will miss Houghton for however long he may be out.
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:48 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17265
Location: Back in Hull.
[quote="Soul Boy"]
Just have to hope he isn't out more than a few weeks and we can continue to to pick up wins, have a tough set of fixtures coming up, including playing a few in form sides.

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:10 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1762
Location: East stand!
Houghtons a good few weeks...Hopefully a good healer and get bsck sooner. 6 to 8 as is
I've massive hopes for litten but this isn't the time or circumstance. Not for his position
Bird targeted houghton other week because in his own words near enough he said he was the easiest option due to the size of the pack
Might as well send Litten out with a target on him. Hill Simms Westwood clarke etc would love it if so this week
Last edited by airliebird,runninglate! on Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:47 am, edited 1 time in total.
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:23 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4459
IMO! When Hadley comes back would have him.or washy starting. Other on bench and use as interchange till Houghton's back
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:28 am
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3331
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Calf tear is a cm a week so hopefully not a real bad one.
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Re: Houghton

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:31 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10414
If it was up to me I would start Washbrook against Wire and give Litten 20 minutes of the bench either side of half time (if everything goes to plan re injuries etc). We can assess from there whether hes ready for more game time or whether Hadley takes his role the week after.

Re: Houghton

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:40 am
LAMBWATH ROAD FC Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 04, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 46
Jake the Peg wrote:
houghton definitely subbed in one of our games. maybe saints then

Houghton was subbed in the Widnes game at the K Com.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, bellyboy, Chris71, Cotillion, DABHAND, Dezzies_right_hook, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, itsonlyme, jeffers, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Marcus's Bicycle, Moving Forward, oud3pstander, PCollinson1990, Rogues Gallery, shane A, Soul Boy, The FC Aces, UllFC and 196 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,9471,73675,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}