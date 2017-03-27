[quote="Dave K."]Obviously things can change, what is Washy gets injured after 2 minutes, but you surely release a coach will have some kind of gameplan?[/ quote]



You would think Radford would of thought about what would happen if Houghton ever gets injured. The minutes he plays and the tackles he makes I don't think Radford would of thought he could stay injury free all season, (did he last season or did he miss 1 game? maybe Saints away after the CC final win?) Its a tough ask for whoever has to play at 9, Washy can do a steady job and Radford may have faith in Litten but its certain we will miss Houghton for however long he may be out.