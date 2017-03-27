|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Short term is would be OK, but he looked sluggish at acting half, I don't think it was any coincidence that Wakey looked better when they had a hooker playing there, Hadley defended very well, but looked much better in backrow 2nd half.
Washy to start and play the bulk of the game at hooker, but Litten to do 10 minutes before HT and may 10 after to see how he goes.
What if washy is having a nightmare after 20 mins, what if litten is having a blinder, makes me laugh how you can write the script of game before its even started
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:01 am
|
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
What if washy is having a nightmare after 20 mins, what if litten is having a blinder, makes me laugh how you can write the script of game before its even started
Obviously things can change, what is Washy gets injured after 2 minutes, but you surely release a coach will have some kind of gameplan?
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:41 am
|
|
Dave K.
You would think Radford would of thought about what would happen if Houghton ever gets injured. The minutes he plays and the tackles he makes I don't think Radford would of thought he could stay injury free all season, (did he last season or did he miss 1 game? maybe Saints away after the CC final win?) Its a tough ask for whoever has to play at 9, Washy can do a steady job and Radford may have faith in Litten but its certain we will miss Houghton for however long he may be out.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:48 am
|
|
Soul Boy
Just have to hope he isn't out more than a few weeks and we can continue to to pick up wins, have a tough set of fixtures coming up, including playing a few in form sides.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:10 am
|
|
Houghtons a good few weeks...Hopefully a good healer and get bsck sooner. 6 to 8 as is
I've massive hopes for litten but this isn't the time or circumstance. Not for his position
Bird targeted houghton other week because in his own words near enough he said he was the easiest option due to the size of the pack
Might as well send Litten out with a target on him. Hill Simms Westwood clarke etc would love it if so this week
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:23 am
|
|
IMO! When Hadley comes back would have him.or washy starting. Other on bench and use as interchange till Houghton's back
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:28 am
|
Ellam
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
Calf tear is a cm a week so hopefully not a real bad one.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:31 pm
|
|
If it was up to me I would start Washbrook against Wire and give Litten 20 minutes of the bench either side of half time (if everything goes to plan re injuries etc). We can assess from there whether hes ready for more game time or whether Hadley takes his role the week after.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:40 am
|
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
houghton definitely subbed in one of our games. maybe saints then
Houghton was subbed in the Widnes game at the K Com.
|
