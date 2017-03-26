knockersbumpMKII wrote:

Hilarious really, you post negatively before the games have even finished pretty much every single match. Last nights game it was this, before Wigan's final try I beleive,

"22-0 and we fecked it up!"

you post the same negativity almost every match thread when it's close and/or we have a bad spell during the game and yet you are here laughing at those that are talking about how things are not rosy but are a constant in doing it yourself before the games have even finished!