Mrs Barista wrote: Hilarious really. Last year people moaned despite winning a major trophy that we needed a 6. We get one who scores 7 tries in 5 and there are complaints we rely on him too much. Complaints we started fast and finished slow last year, this year we're grinding out results less impressively although 5 from 6 and people complain we're not the finished article. Build up Wigan as an important game and dismiss a win as inadequate. Incredible. Life is a beautiful, unpredictable thing; perpetually undermining relatively excellent times through projection of future disasters is hard to fathom.

Hilarious really, you post negatively before the games have even finished pretty much every single match. Last nights game it was this, before Wigan's final try I beleive,"22-0 and we fecked it up!"you post the same negativity almost every match thread when it's close and/or we have a bad spell during the game and yet you are here laughing at those that are talking about how things are not rosy but are a constant in doing it yourself before the games have even finished!