Mrs Barista wrote:
Hilarious really. Last year people moaned despite winning a major trophy that we needed a 6. We get one who scores 7 tries in 5 and there are complaints we rely on him too much. Complaints we started fast and finished slow last year, this year we're grinding out results less impressively although 5 from 6 and people complain we're not the finished article. Build up Wigan as an important game and dismiss a win as inadequate. Incredible. Life is a beautiful, unpredictable thing; perpetually undermining relatively excellent times through projection of future disasters is hard to fathom.
Hilarious really, you post negatively before the games have even finished pretty much every single match. Last nights game it was this, before Wigan's final try I beleive,
"22-0 and we fecked it up!"
you post the same negativity almost every match thread when it's close and/or we have a bad spell during the game and yet you are here laughing at those that are talking about how things are not rosy but are a constant in doing it yourself before the games have even finished!
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:43 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Another negative post, please go and smell the roses of Albert Kelly's 7 tries in 5 games. It's a lucky charm silly.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:57 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Very true
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:00 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Its what she does, it's a defence mechanism for Mrs B, plus the fact after years of supporting Hull you kind of expect it.
Does she moan about the club, players or coaching staff? Mrs B might be over dramatic at times, but she is a true fan who is very positive bout the club.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:20 pm
Before during or after it makes no difference. She is as negative as others before and during games and always wise after the event. So if she is to criticise others expect to recieve it back when equally as culpable.
And I'm sure she's big enough not to need you Dave springing to her defence. Knockers made a valid point.
Anyway Houghton's injury? As the thread title implies. Hope it's not too bad, 2 weeks possibly I've heard.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:32 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Its what she does, it's a defence mechanism for Mrs B, plus the fact after years of supporting Hull you kind of expect it.
Does she moan about the club, players or coaching staff? Mrs B might be over dramatic at times, but she is a true fan who is very positive bout the club.
I'm normally badged an apologist, so lovely that my mid-game posts are taken as evidence of doom-mongering. Find a label. One thing's for sure, this is the best year, starting 25/3/16, that I've experienced as a fan in 25 years so enjoying every second. Could end tomorrow but projecting that and mithering about it spoils the here and now IMO. Kelly is a case in point. Wowzers.
