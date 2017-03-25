|
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Cant really understand why people are so negative on here. It was amazing entertainment and we got the points anything else at this time of the year is academic. Its disappointing when teams come back at you but its also early season last week we completed at around 90% this week it was 50% that happens but I do think that if we can keep these two half backs fit and together we will see some great rugby down the track. Plus the biggest challenge we have as a Club at present is how the hell we are gong to replace Mini and Ellis, they were both massive again last night and when you actually take time to watch what they do on and off the ball, they are just a pair of freaks!
Irreplaceable both. Hopefully irons in the fire but both been platinum-standard signings.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:52 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.
The negativity is kinda strange. Maybe it makes a weird sort of a sense given how ebullient many posters were when your team was performing poorly.
With a trophy in the cabinet and top of the league, there's now some oddly downbeat posts from a variety of posters. Little faith that it'll last or have you been spoilt by success very quickly?
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:56 pm
This was a great result for us,like them or loathe them Wigan are a champion team.They still had a very good side out and were never just going to roll over without a fight,and fair play to them that's just what they did.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:09 pm
Its all about putting points on the board and where doing that ugly at times but that's what the big teams do early on so they are in the mix at the end what wire would do to be in our position my biggest concern is injuries we seem to be mounting them up a bit and Danny will be a massive loss maybe a loan deal Liam Cunningham is playing well in the championship, Radders hit the nail on the head last night when he said the last 20mins we was running on empty due to all the defending we had to do due to our completion rate been so poor always straight talking and honest good win and a tough game next week any team who are as desperate as wire will be very dangerous and we have some key players possibly missing
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:33 pm
fc-eaststander wrote:
Its all about putting points on the board and where doing that ugly at times but that's what the big teams do early on so they are in the mix at the end what wire would do to be in our position my biggest concern is injuries we seem to be mounting them up a bit and Danny will be a massive loss maybe a loan deal Liam Cunningham is playing well in the championship, Radders hit the nail on the head last night when he said the last 20mins we was running on empty due to all the defending we had to do due to our completion rate been so poor always straight talking and honest good win and a tough game next week any team who are as desperate as wire will be very dangerous and we have some key players possibly missing
James Cunningham has been injured all season, first game back this weekend, not sure why London would loan him, think we need to see how Houghton is and also see if we can cover it before making any moves for players.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:14 pm
I'm just annoyed Sneyd missed a conversion.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:14 pm
Can't we just register Motu again?
He's played interchange hooker before.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:18 pm
A unknown superstar wrote:
I'm just annoyed Sneyd missed a conversion.
After that miss we didn't score another point. Definitely all Sneyd's fault. I'd drop him next week. Useless buggar.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:44 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
The negativity is kinda strange. Maybe it makes a weird sort of a sense given how ebullient many posters were when your team was performing poorly.
With a trophy in the cabinet and top of the league, there's now some oddly downbeat posts from a variety of posters. Little faith that it'll last or have you been spoilt by success very quickly?
Hilarious really. Last year people moaned despite winning a major trophy that we needed a 6. We get one who scores 7 tries in 5 and there are complaints we rely on him too much. Complaints we started fast and finished slow last year, this year we're grinding out results less impressively although 5 from 6 and people complain we're not the finished article. Build up Wigan as an important game and dismiss a win as inadequate. Incredible. Life is a beautiful, unpredictable thing; perpetually undermining relatively excellent times through projection of future disasters is hard to fathom.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:51 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hilarious really. Last year people moaned despite winning a major trophy that we needed a 6. We get one who scores 7 tries in 5 and there are complaints we rely on him too much. Complaints we started fast and finished slow last year, this year we're grinding out results less impressively although 5 from 6 and people complain we're not the finished article. Build up Wigan as an important game and dismiss a win as inadequate. Incredible. Life is a beautiful, unpredictable thing; perpetually undermining relatively excellent times through projection of future disasters is hard to fathom.
Kind of turns my stomach to do so, but I agree with you
