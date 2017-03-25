WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Houghton

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Houghton

 
Post a reply

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:45 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24373
Location: West Yorkshire
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Cant really understand why people are so negative on here. It was amazing entertainment and we got the points anything else at this time of the year is academic. Its disappointing when teams come back at you but its also early season last week we completed at around 90% this week it was 50% that happens but I do think that if we can keep these two half backs fit and together we will see some great rugby down the track. Plus the biggest challenge we have as a Club at present is how the hell we are gong to replace Mini and Ellis, they were both massive again last night and when you actually take time to watch what they do on and off the ball, they are just a pair of freaks!

Irreplaceable both. Hopefully irons in the fire but both been platinum-standard signings.
Image

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:52 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9705
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Mrs Barista wrote:
5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.


The negativity is kinda strange. Maybe it makes a weird sort of a sense given how ebullient many posters were when your team was performing poorly.

With a trophy in the cabinet and top of the league, there's now some oddly downbeat posts from a variety of posters. Little faith that it'll last or have you been spoilt by success very quickly?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:56 pm
Hullfc-white Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 29, 2012 2:11 pm
Posts: 148
This was a great result for us,like them or loathe them Wigan are a champion team.They still had a very good side out and were never just going to roll over without a fight,and fair play to them that's just what they did.

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:09 pm
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2011
Location: West Hull
Its all about putting points on the board and where doing that ugly at times but that's what the big teams do early on so they are in the mix at the end what wire would do to be in our position my biggest concern is injuries we seem to be mounting them up a bit and Danny will be a massive loss maybe a loan deal Liam Cunningham is playing well in the championship, Radders hit the nail on the head last night when he said the last 20mins we was running on empty due to all the defending we had to do due to our completion rate been so poor always straight talking and honest good win and a tough game next week any team who are as desperate as wire will be very dangerous and we have some key players possibly missing
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:33 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17241
Location: Back in Hull.
[code][/code]
fc-eaststander wrote:
Its all about putting points on the board and where doing that ugly at times but that's what the big teams do early on so they are in the mix at the end what wire would do to be in our position my biggest concern is injuries we seem to be mounting them up a bit and Danny will be a massive loss maybe a loan deal Liam Cunningham is playing well in the championship, Radders hit the nail on the head last night when he said the last 20mins we was running on empty due to all the defending we had to do due to our completion rate been so poor always straight talking and honest good win and a tough game next week any team who are as desperate as wire will be very dangerous and we have some key players possibly missing


James Cunningham has been injured all season, first game back this weekend, not sure why London would loan him, think we need to see how Houghton is and also see if we can cover it before making any moves for players.

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:14 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9062
Location: King George Dock
I'm just annoyed Sneyd missed a conversion.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, al283, ComeOnYouUll, Cotillion, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Marcus's Bicycle, shane A, Wilde 3 and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,8131,75575,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
v
ROCHDALE  














c}