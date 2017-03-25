The Dentist Wilf wrote:

Cant really understand why people are so negative on here. It was amazing entertainment and we got the points anything else at this time of the year is academic. Its disappointing when teams come back at you but its also early season last week we completed at around 90% this week it was 50% that happens but I do think that if we can keep these two half backs fit and together we will see some great rugby down the track. Plus the biggest challenge we have as a Club at present is how the hell we are gong to replace Mini and Ellis, they were both massive again last night and when you actually take time to watch what they do on and off the ball, they are just a pair of freaks!