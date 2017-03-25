WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Houghton

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Houghton

 
Post a reply

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:17 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1761
Location: East stand!
Dave K. wrote:
Wigan are the benchmark and have been for the last 5 years, we are much closer now that a few years ago though, the difference is, that we get 5 or so injuries including a key one after 5 or so minutes we can't cope as well as with 7/8 players out, they are at a different level to use with their juniors and squad players.

Not sure it is 80%, as 9 of those who played for Wigan would be in the 17 and then you add in the very experienced Escare and Isa, their side doesn't look too bad.


Tomkins
2 cracking wingers among the best in league
Gildart

Sutton
Macillorum
2 of the best 2nds in the league
And o loughlin ignoring the others out
Their side considering brought home what a squad they've got
Disappointed we didn't put them away in the manner 22 up was pointing too. Need to get smart and ruthless real soon. We're top without playing that well yet which is great...but wire will be desperate and then we're hitting the better teams in a thick n fast 24 day period
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:35 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1730
At this stage of the season (we're still in March!), it's all about picking up those points.

How we do that right now I don't particularly care. The better performances will come later in the season. Still 24 SL rounds to be played yet, just keep those wins ticking over and build gradually. :)
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:55 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24371
Location: West Yorkshire
DGM wrote:
At this stage of the season (we're still in March!), it's all about picking up those points.

How we do that right now I don't particularly care. The better performances will come later in the season. Still 24 SL rounds to be played yet, just keep those wins ticking over and build gradually. :)

5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.
Image

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:01 am
Staffs FC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 12, 2005 2:09 pm
Posts: 13095
Location: East Staffordshire
Glad I already knew the result before reading this thread or I might have thought we'd lost. Good win despite scratchy performance. Take 2 points away at Wigan without any hand wringing and move on. Injury to Houghton obviously a concern but washy is a good utility player who knows what he's doing on a rugby field.
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling

Adam Pearson said not wrote:
I know there are two franchises and two clubs (in Hull) and that will remain forever more

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:25 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25424
Despite the final result we also need to consider we were 22 nil up with just over half the game gone. I'd guess a mix of us taking our foot off the gas mixed with injuries/knocks and a momentum shift in wigan's favour changed the game. Had we coasted to a 22 nil win then no one would care. Nothing too much to worry about for me other than we need to learn how to close games out

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:33 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25424
He'd already made 12 tackles before he went off

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:56 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1761
Location: East stand!
Mrs Barista wrote:
5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.


I'm not normally too negative tbf. I'm just negative about this performance given the opportunity nearly blown in the manner it was
I'm ok with were we're at too. But aware we need to shape up double quick fast
1 vs 'last' years top 8....Or another way is 4 games vs the current bottom 5. Hudds loads out wigan loads out widnes loads out. Personally I think we're riding our luck a little. It's a bit double edged..Can be negative we're not there yet and making same errors most weeks, 6 games in + friendlies. .Or extra positive we're top without hitting our straps. Over the next month we hit all the current top teams and may for 1st time in yrs have to do it without the man of steel
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:39 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1541
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Are you kidding

Like for like imagine hull not having these like wigan counterparts to even start the game.

Shaul-tomkins
Fonua-Burgess
Carlos- gildart=even as hulls equivalent out
Tala-manfredi=even again
Houghton-macillorum
Watts-sutton=even again
Sika-Bateman
Mini-Farrell
Ellis-o loughlin

I couldn't imagine getting within 2 points with that personal out

Youn mean like when we played Warrington at home last season, couldt imagine getting within 2 points of that Warrington team with the side we put out. Wigan are always tough no matter who plays
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, airliebird,runninglate!, apollosghost, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., DGM, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, HFC Boy, Homenaway, K-Diddy, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, McFc, Mike1970, PCollinson1990, shane A, shauney, Tinkerman23 and 299 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,7121,92875,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
v
ROCHDALE  














c}