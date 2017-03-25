Mrs Barista wrote: 5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.

I'm not normally too negative tbf. I'm just negative about this performance given the opportunity nearly blown in the manner it wasI'm ok with were we're at too. But aware we need to shape up double quick fast1 vs 'last' years top 8....Or another way is 4 games vs the current bottom 5. Hudds loads out wigan loads out widnes loads out. Personally I think we're riding our luck a little. It's a bit double edged..Can be negative we're not there yet and making same errors most weeks, 6 games in + friendlies. .Or extra positive we're top without hitting our straps. Over the next month we hit all the current top teams and may for 1st time in yrs have to do it without the man of steel