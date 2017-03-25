|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Wigan are the benchmark and have been for the last 5 years, we are much closer now that a few years ago though, the difference is, that we get 5 or so injuries including a key one after 5 or so minutes we can't cope as well as with 7/8 players out, they are at a different level to use with their juniors and squad players.
Not sure it is 80%, as 9 of those who played for Wigan would be in the 17 and then you add in the very experienced Escare and Isa, their side doesn't look too bad.
Tomkins
2 cracking wingers among the best in league
Gildart
Sutton
Macillorum
2 of the best 2nds in the league
And o loughlin ignoring the others out
Their side considering brought home what a squad they've got
Disappointed we didn't put them away in the manner 22 up was pointing too. Need to get smart and ruthless real soon. We're top without playing that well yet which is great...but wire will be desperate and then we're hitting the better teams in a thick n fast 24 day period
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:35 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
At this stage of the season (we're still in March!), it's all about picking up those points.
How we do that right now I don't particularly care. The better performances will come later in the season. Still 24 SL rounds to be played yet, just keep those wins ticking over and build gradually.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:55 am
|
|
DGM wrote:
At this stage of the season (we're still in March!), it's all about picking up those points.
How we do that right now I don't particularly care. The better performances will come later in the season. Still 24 SL rounds to be played yet, just keep those wins ticking over and build gradually.
5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:01 am
|
|
Glad I already knew the result before reading this thread or I might have thought we'd lost. Good win despite scratchy performance. Take 2 points away at Wigan without any hand wringing and move on. Injury to Houghton obviously a concern but washy is a good utility player who knows what he's doing on a rugby field.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:25 am
|
|
Despite the final result we also need to consider we were 22 nil up with just over half the game gone. I'd guess a mix of us taking our foot off the gas mixed with injuries/knocks and a momentum shift in wigan's favour changed the game. Had we coasted to a 22 nil win then no one would care. Nothing too much to worry about for me other than we need to learn how to close games out
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:33 am
|
|
He'd already made 12 tackles before he went off
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:56 am
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
5 from 6 at this stage and people still choosing to invest all this effort in negativity. I'm OK with where we are tbh. Think we still have the best defence in the comp which is good considering we've only played 1 match vs a team outside the top 8 of last season and the attack looks better with Kelly causing mayhem and Fonua and lately Griffin kicking on. All teams have improvement in them at this point and no one bar Cas are really firing, nor would you expect them to be. I'd rather have 10 points from 12 at this stage, meaning 5 wins from the next 17 games to reach last year's safety target, than be in Warrington or Saints position.
I'm not normally too negative tbf. I'm just negative about this performance given the opportunity nearly blown in the manner it was
I'm ok with were we're at too. But aware we need to shape up double quick fast
1 vs 'last' years top 8....Or another way is 4 games vs the current bottom 5. Hudds loads out wigan loads out widnes loads out. Personally I think we're riding our luck a little. It's a bit double edged..Can be negative we're not there yet and making same errors most weeks, 6 games in + friendlies. .Or extra positive we're top without hitting our straps. Over the next month we hit all the current top teams and may for 1st time in yrs have to do it without the man of steel
|
|
