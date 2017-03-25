Dave K. wrote: Wigan are the benchmark and have been for the last 5 years, we are much closer now that a few years ago though, the difference is, that we get 5 or so injuries including a key one after 5 or so minutes we can't cope as well as with 7/8 players out, they are at a different level to use with their juniors and squad players.



Not sure it is 80%, as 9 of those who played for Wigan would be in the 17 and then you add in the very experienced Escare and Isa, their side doesn't look too bad.

Tomkins2 cracking wingers among the best in leagueGildartSuttonMacillorum2 of the best 2nds in the leagueAnd o loughlin ignoring the others outTheir side considering brought home what a squad they've gotDisappointed we didn't put them away in the manner 22 up was pointing too. Need to get smart and ruthless real soon. We're top without playing that well yet which is great...but wire will be desperate and then we're hitting the better teams in a thick n fast 24 day period