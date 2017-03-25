airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Are you kidding



Like for like imagine hull not having these like wigan counterparts to even start the game.



Shaul- tomkins



I couldn't imagine getting within 2 points with that personal out

Don't know about Tomkins to be quite honest as he shown very little since he came back from the southern hemisphere and seems to be out injured more than on the field so hardly a miss for Wigan in all honesty.Think losing Houghton made a massive difference defensively to us and showed as the game went on just how much his defensive work helps through the 80.That a side if we had managed the game better by playing out our sets and kicking to the corner Wigan wouldn't have got anywhere near but we kept inviting them with daft errors and dumb rugby. We were our worst enemy in the 2nd half but got the 2 pts so as long as they learn from tonight then that can only help improve us.