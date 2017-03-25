WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Houghton

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:08 am
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009
Posts: 4457
that's why wigan always seems to have good young kids to drop in, fair play to them, but any win at wigan is still good, plus there still had some useful players on the park, 2 points and top not to bad, but we do need to tighten some things up, COYH
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:36 am
Chris71
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004
Posts: 3957
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Are you kidding

Like for like imagine hull not having these like wigan counterparts to even start the game.

Shaul-tomkins

I couldn't imagine getting within 2 points with that personal out


Don't know about Tomkins to be quite honest as he shown very little since he came back from the southern hemisphere and seems to be out injured more than on the field so hardly a miss for Wigan in all honesty.

Think losing Houghton made a massive difference defensively to us and showed as the game went on just how much his defensive work helps through the 80.

That a side if we had managed the game better by playing out our sets and kicking to the corner Wigan wouldn't have got anywhere near but we kept inviting them with daft errors and dumb rugby. We were our worst enemy in the 2nd half but got the 2 pts so as long as they learn from tonight then that can only help improve us.
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:53 am
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014
Posts: 1368
I suspect Danny will be out for several weeks given the way he just left the field after the tackle he made.
You know its serious when that happens.
Lets hope he is a quick healer.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:26 am
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008
Posts: 3578
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
any talk of buying someone in, moving Sneyd, moving Kelly, jesus wept it's just like old days.
this is precisely what furks things up, you play your junior squad member in that role interchanged with washbrook/hadley if need be.
Surely this would be the best time to blood Litten and with everyone else in their positions plus Washy/hadley on the bench it's a natural choice to make.
I don't want Connor there, i don't want Washbrook there (except for possibly interchange), i want the lad that IS a hooker playing hooker.
