WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Houghton

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Houghton

 
Post a reply

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:12 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10412
Jake the Peg wrote:
No

interview here

Also alludes to some other off field issues


Hmm interesting. I wonder who he's referring to? I do get the impression hes just frustrated at the errors we are making week on week though rather than there being any real off field problems. We are really making life difficult for ourselves. If we respect the ball better we are the best team in this league imo, but we cant and wont keep winning if we carry on the way we are going.

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:18 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10412
Dave K. wrote:
:(

If it's long term, I think we will need to sign someone.

The only other option I'd be tempted with, would be Sneyd at 9, with Connor in the halfs


Definately not in favour of that option. If we go down that route I think Kelly is the better option, but I don't like that idea much either. If he's going to be out for a month or something then thats fine, we can scrape by. Washbrook showed tonight that hes pretty capable at 9. Not sure we would be able to get anyone else who be any better than simply recalling Hadley. Or maybe Abdull?

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:26 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1757
Location: East stand!
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Hmm interesting. I wonder who he's referring to? I do get the impression hes just frustrated at the errors we are making week on week though rather than there being any real off field problems. We are really making life difficult for ourselves. If we respect the ball better we are the best team in this league imo, but we cant and wont keep winning if we carry on the way we are going.


I like your optimism but we've just played the best team in the league. The champions. And just nearly done us with a massively weakened side
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:27 pm
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4911
Location: Caerdydd
Washy for 30 minutes each half, Litten for 10. If it's any more than a handful of weeks absence, we need to look at recalling Abdull/Hadley or coming up with a pretty sharp plan B.

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:29 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25420
Calf injury

Could be weeks

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:30 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24360
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
Calf injury

Could be weeks

Evening Tim.
Image

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:33 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10412
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I like your optimism but we've just played the best team in the league. The champions. And just nearly done us with a massively weakened side


Hence why I said if we cut out the errors. If we had kept the ball we would have been looking at a 30+ win. If we dont tidy up we wont keep getting away with it like we did tonight and against Saints.

And tbh once Houghton went off they werent that much more weakened than we were.

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:39 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24360
Location: West Yorkshire
Watts and Turgut back next week - playing reserves tomorrow. Talanoa and Carlos a chance for next week.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, BiltonRobin, BraddersFC, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Erik the not red, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Google Adsense [Bot], hatty, HFC Boy, hull2524, Irish Tyke, Jake the Peg, jaws1, jeffers, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, Paul Hamilton, PerryM, the artist, Touchliner, World of Redboy and 476 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,3822,80075,8764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
40-0
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
13-12
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
12-28
LEEDS
  
...Full time
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
20-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
10-46
SALFORD
  
...Full time
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
31-6
WARRINGTON
TV
  
...full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  














c}