Jake the Peg wrote: Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?

Not sure if he went off last week or not. Are you thinking of the Huddersfield game? Not sure how we will go if he is out. I guess Washy will play the bulk of the game there, but its alot to ask for 80 minutes out of him. Do we put faith in Litten to give us a 20 minute cameo? The other option is probably Connor to do a spell there, but that means more shuffling of the back line. Hopefully Talanoa and Carlos are back next week.