Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:46 pm
Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:46 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17233
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?
That was Kelly, was subbed against Hudds, hope it's a head knock, no idea how we can cover him long term.
Washy can do a spell, but can't be expected to do as many mins as he did tonight.
When is Hadley due back, will litten get a chance off the bench.
Connor also went off injured, with Kelly and Shaul picking up knocks.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:48 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25420
Dave K. wrote:
That was Kelly, was subbed against Hudds, hope it's a head knock, no idea how we can cover him long term.
Washy can do a spell, but can't be expected to do as many mins as he did tonight.
When is Hadley due back, will litten get a chance off the bench.
Connor also went off injured, with Kelly and Shaul picking up knocks.
houghton definitely subbed in one of our games. maybe saints then
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:48 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10411
Jake the Peg wrote:
Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?
Not sure if he went off last week or not. Are you thinking of the Huddersfield game? Not sure how we will go if he is out. I guess Washy will play the bulk of the game there, but its alot to ask for 80 minutes out of him. Do we put faith in Litten to give us a 20 minute cameo? The other option is probably Connor to do a spell there, but that means more shuffling of the back line. Hopefully Talanoa and Carlos are back next week.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:53 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17233
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
houghton definitely subbed in one of our games. maybe saints then
Yes, against. Hudds, Could you not understand my post
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:54 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25420
"not good" according to radford
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:55 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10411
Jake the Peg wrote:
"not good" according to radford
Did he expand on "not good?"
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:56 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25420
Dave K. wrote:
Yes, against. Hudds, Could you not understand my post
Pretty sure he's been subbed at the kc
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:57 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25420
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Did he expand on "not good?"
Nointerview here
Also alludes to some other off field issues
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17233
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
"not good" according to radford
If it's long term, I think we will need to sign someone.
The only other option I'd be tempted with, would be Sneyd at 9, with Connor in the halfs
