Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:39 pm
Jake the Peg
Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:46 pm
Dave K.
Jake the Peg wrote:
Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?


That was Kelly, was subbed against Hudds, hope it's a head knock, no idea how we can cover him long term.

Washy can do a spell, but can't be expected to do as many mins as he did tonight.

When is Hadley due back, will litten get a chance off the bench.

Connor also went off injured, with Kelly and Shaul picking up knocks.

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:48 pm
Jake the Peg
Dave K. wrote:
That was Kelly, was subbed against Hudds, hope it's a head knock, no idea how we can cover him long term.

Washy can do a spell, but can't be expected to do as many mins as he did tonight.

When is Hadley due back, will litten get a chance off the bench.

Connor also went off injured, with Kelly and Shaul picking up knocks.


houghton definitely subbed in one of our games. maybe saints then

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:48 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Jake the Peg wrote:
Any news on the injury? Major worry for us if he's got anything which will keep him out for even one game. Was it last week we took him off and radford said it was nothing?


Not sure if he went off last week or not. Are you thinking of the Huddersfield game? Not sure how we will go if he is out. I guess Washy will play the bulk of the game there, but its alot to ask for 80 minutes out of him. Do we put faith in Litten to give us a 20 minute cameo? The other option is probably Connor to do a spell there, but that means more shuffling of the back line. Hopefully Talanoa and Carlos are back next week.

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:53 pm
Dave K.
Jake the Peg wrote:
houghton definitely subbed in one of our games. maybe saints then


Yes, against. Hudds, Could you not understand my post :wink:

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:54 pm
Jake the Peg
"not good" according to radford

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:55 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
"not good" according to radford


Did he expand on "not good?"

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:56 pm
Jake the Peg
Dave K. wrote:
Yes, against. Hudds, Could you not understand my post :wink:

Pretty sure he's been subbed at the kc

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:57 pm
Jake the Peg
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Did he expand on "not good?"


No

interview here

Also alludes to some other off field issues

Re: Houghton

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:57 pm
Dave K.
Jake the Peg wrote:
"not good" according to radford


:(

If it's long term, I think we will need to sign someone.

The only other option I'd be tempted with, would be Sneyd at 9, with Connor in the halfs
c}