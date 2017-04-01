WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:35 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 752
ThePrinter wrote:
I don't think he ever was properly fit, like most of the senior guys. We're seeing what having a proper preseason can do to the team.

Until he was out with that hip injury he wasnt mentioned ala Sutcliffe Ferres Mcguire or Cuthbertson.
Either way long may it continue.


Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:39 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 64
What....no it isn't!

2016 he was disappointing along with the rest of the club, 2015 and before he's been an unsung hero. Last night he was very good.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:04 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8424
Location: Leeds
Gotcha wrote:
I would love to see any such post of the sort. Sorry but I do not believe any single poster on here has said at any time any of those three players are too old. I also dont agree your point about both ways is right either.


I was referring to 2016, really. The term "aging pack' and 'Dad's Army' were constantly being thrown around. Ablett was being described as finished after an injury affected season last year. JJB is still producing good performances at 34, and Cuthbertson looks back to his best. Burrow has been written off for years by many posters on here, he has his short comings, but is still making an impact. McGuire is still vital to Leeds, and was written off after the Cas game despite playing behind a second choice pack. I was agreeing with you that age is irrelevant, performance and contribution is what should matter.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:07 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1104
hatty wrote:
McDermott & class in the same sentence should never be allowed, in fact you have a 191page topic telling us this!


Try reading some of the thread, no comments on his class, more his bad tactics

He was a bit of a thug as a player, but then again he played for Bradford so not really relevant is it?

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:13 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9700
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
The Ferres tackle was poor and he'll get a ban no doubt especially with the Sky team highlighting it so much but you see those go without a card most weeks.

Wigan fans are just clearly butt hurt from the stick their team has gotten over the years over their behaviour so blow up any incident out of proportion.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:52 pm
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6935
Location: Central Coast
WARRIOR5 wrote:
How can you claim people are being hypocritical when last year, T put a bad tackle on Cuthbertson and McDermott came out after the game demanding a ban and I can be fairly certain you were of the same opinion.

Whereas when it's Ferres who put in a potential career ending tackle we aren't allowed to moan, now that's hypocrisy.

But looking at your signature alone it's pretty clear that you're just a bit of a bell.

Take the win, be happy with the turnaround but don't try to condone an intentionally dangerous tackle with your an eye for an eye bullsh*t.

My signature draws attention to Wigan fans and others wishing Mcguires career was over due to injury. That's the bracket it put you in.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:53 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3225
RHINO-MARK wrote:
1 he was woeful for most of 2016 when fit/selected along with plenty of other snr "superstars" & non of em deserve to be undroppable so if we're splitting heirs lets not make it was just a 1 game blip.


2016 - "2015 is the past, it's gone, blah blah..."
2017 - "player x was crap in 2016"
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:47 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6935
Location: Central Coast
ThePrinter wrote:
The Ferres tackle was poor and he'll get a ban no doubt especially with the Sky team highlighting it so much but you see those go without a card most weeks.

Wigan fans are just clearly butt hurt from the stick their team has gotten over the years over their behaviour so blow up any incident out of proportion.

100% correct sir.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:06 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 752
loiner81 wrote:
2016 - "2015 is the past, it's gone, blah blah..."
2017 - "player x was crap in 2016"

Again completely missing the context of the post.
I.e The comments about Ablett were made & aimed during that time period its not hard to grasp if you read the full exchange of posts.


Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:42 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3225
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Again completely missing the context of the post.
I.e The comments about Ablett were made & aimed during that time period its not hard to grasp if you read the full exchange of posts.


Not really, it's not rocket science Mark. He's had one of two average to poor games this season, for the rest he's been very good to superb.
2016 doesn't count, it's gone.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
