ThePrinter wrote:
I don't think he ever was properly fit, like most of the senior guys. We're seeing what having a proper preseason can do to the team.
Until he was out with that hip injury he wasnt mentioned ala Sutcliffe Ferres Mcguire or Cuthbertson.
Either way long may it continue.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:39 pm
What....no it isn't!
2016 he was disappointing along with the rest of the club, 2015 and before he's been an unsung hero. Last night he was very good.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:04 pm
Gotcha wrote:
I would love to see any such post of the sort. Sorry but I do not believe any single poster on here has said at any time any of those three players are too old. I also dont agree your point about both ways is right either.
I was referring to 2016, really. The term "aging pack' and 'Dad's Army' were constantly being thrown around. Ablett was being described as finished after an injury affected season last year. JJB is still producing good performances at 34, and Cuthbertson looks back to his best. Burrow has been written off for years by many posters on here, he has his short comings, but is still making an impact. McGuire is still vital to Leeds, and was written off after the Cas game despite playing behind a second choice pack. I was agreeing with you that age is irrelevant, performance and contribution is what should matter.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:07 pm
hatty wrote:
McDermott & class in the same sentence should never be allowed, in fact you have a 191page topic telling us this!
Try reading some of the thread, no comments on his class, more his bad tactics
He was a bit of a thug as a player, but then again he played for Bradford so not really relevant is it?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:13 pm
The Ferres tackle was poor and he'll get a ban no doubt especially with the Sky team highlighting it so much but you see those go without a card most weeks.
Wigan fans are just clearly butt hurt from the stick their team has gotten over the years over their behaviour so blow up any incident out of proportion.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:52 pm
WARRIOR5 wrote:
How can you claim people are being hypocritical when last year, T put a bad tackle on Cuthbertson and McDermott came out after the game demanding a ban and I can be fairly certain you were of the same opinion.
Whereas when it's Ferres who put in a potential career ending tackle we aren't allowed to moan, now that's hypocrisy.
But looking at your signature alone it's pretty clear that you're just a bit of a bell.
Take the win, be happy with the turnaround but don't try to condone an intentionally dangerous tackle with your an eye for an eye bullsh*t.
My signature draws attention to Wigan fans and others wishing Mcguires career was over due to injury. That's the bracket it put you in.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:53 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
1 he was woeful for most of 2016 when fit/selected along with plenty of other snr "superstars" & non of em deserve to be undroppable so if we're splitting heirs lets not make it was just a 1 game blip.
2016 - "2015 is the past, it's gone, blah blah..."
2017 - "player x was crap in 2016"
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:47 am
ThePrinter wrote:
The Ferres tackle was poor and he'll get a ban no doubt especially with the Sky team highlighting it so much but you see those go without a card most weeks.
Wigan fans are just clearly butt hurt from the stick their team has gotten over the years over their behaviour so blow up any incident out of proportion.
100% correct sir.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:06 am
loiner81 wrote:
2016 - "2015 is the past, it's gone, blah blah..."
2017 - "player x was crap in 2016"
Again completely missing the context of the post.
I.e The comments about Ablett were made & aimed during that time period its not hard to grasp if you read the full exchange of posts.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:42 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Again completely missing the context of the post.
I.e The comments about Ablett were made & aimed during that time period its not hard to grasp if you read the full exchange of posts.
Not really, it's not rocket science Mark. He's had one of two average to poor games this season, for the rest he's been very good to superb.
2016 doesn't count, it's gone.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
