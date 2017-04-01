Gotcha wrote: I would love to see any such post of the sort. Sorry but I do not believe any single poster on here has said at any time any of those three players are too old. I also dont agree your point about both ways is right either.

I was referring to 2016, really. The term "aging pack' and 'Dad's Army' were constantly being thrown around. Ablett was being described as finished after an injury affected season last year. JJB is still producing good performances at 34, and Cuthbertson looks back to his best. Burrow has been written off for years by many posters on here, he has his short comings, but is still making an impact. McGuire is still vital to Leeds, and was written off after the Cas game despite playing behind a second choice pack. I was agreeing with you that age is irrelevant, performance and contribution is what should matter.