Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:35 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 747
ThePrinter wrote:
I don't think he ever was properly fit, like most of the senior guys. We're seeing what having a proper preseason can do to the team.

Until he was out with that hip injury he wasnt mentioned ala Sutcliffe Ferres Mcguire or Cuthbertson.
Either way long may it continue.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:39 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 62
What....no it isn't!

2016 he was disappointing along with the rest of the club, 2015 and before he's been an unsung hero. Last night he was very good.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:04 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8424
Location: Leeds
Gotcha wrote:
I would love to see any such post of the sort. Sorry but I do not believe any single poster on here has said at any time any of those three players are too old. I also dont agree your point about both ways is right either.


I was referring to 2016, really. The term "aging pack' and 'Dad's Army' were constantly being thrown around. Ablett was being described as finished after an injury affected season last year. JJB is still producing good performances at 34, and Cuthbertson looks back to his best. Burrow has been written off for years by many posters on here, he has his short comings, but is still making an impact. McGuire is still vital to Leeds, and was written off after the Cas game despite playing behind a second choice pack. I was agreeing with you that age is irrelevant, performance and contribution is what should matter.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barrie's Glass Eye, Charlie Sheen, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Gotcha, JMT, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Paddyfc, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, STEVENM1000, tad rhino, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino, woolly07 and 270 guests

