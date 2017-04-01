WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:46 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2597
Location: wigan...where else!!
bramleyrhino wrote:
I don't believe that anyone is condoning anything. Ferres will quite rightly have some explaining to do on Tuesday and will almost certainly have some decent time off afterwards.

But don't try and pretend that when it comes to shitehouse play, Shaun Wane wrote the bloody book. I thought it was quite telling that he avoided commenting on the incident to the media - the last time he commented on an issue like this, McDermott showed him up as the classless neanderthol that he is.

McDermott & class in the same sentence should never be allowed, in fact you have a 191page topic telling us this!
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:59 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8423
Location: Leeds
[code][/code]
Gotcha wrote:
Wish people would stop going on about age, it means absolutely nothing.


That works both ways. Far too many players are written off as past purely based on age. Ablett, Cuthbertson and Ferris were consistently referred to as past it despite only being 30.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:20 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14772
Charlie Sheen wrote:
[code][/code]That works both ways. Far too many players are written off as past purely based on age. Ablett, Cuthbertson and Ferris were consistently referred to as past it despite only being 30.


I would love to see any such post of the sort. Sorry but I do not believe any single poster on here has said at any time any of those three players are too old. I also dont agree your point about both ways is right either.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:58 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3217
Biff Tannen wrote:
Panic over? :lol:


<whoops it's last year's thread> :oops:
Last edited by loiner81 on Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:03 pm, edited 1 time in total.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 2:59 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3217
Gotcha wrote:
I would love to see any such post of the sort. Sorry but I do not believe any single poster on here has said at any time any of those three players are too old. I also dont agree your point about both ways is right either.


I don't know about being labelled as old and past it but Cuthbertson's been called a one season wonder by at least one demented old fart on here.
Ablett's been called old and past it by several knee jerking halfwits.
Ferres, not sure. I don't remember seeing anything along those lines but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened! Nothing would surprise me on here, anymore.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:04 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4957
Location: Hill Valley
Isn't Cuthbertson 32? Anyway, still got a good couple of years left in him.As have Ablett and Ferres.Only circa 30 player i personally believe is pretty much done is Delaney.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:07 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4957
Location: Hill Valley
loiner81 wrote:
<whoops it's last year's thread> :oops:


It is but last nights email thread have been put in there and it is now locked for some unknown reason.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:12 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 736
loiner81 wrote:
I don't know about being labelled as old and past it but Cuthbertson's been called a one season wonder by at least one demented old fart on here.
Ablett's been called old and past it by several knee jerking halfwits.
Ferres, not sure. I don't remember seeing anything along those lines but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened! Nothing would surprise me on here, anymore.

Ablett when selected was garbage up until a few weeks ago & it was rightly pointed out & likewise as was his excellent performance last night.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, flipper, Frosties., Gotcha, Highbury Rhino, leedsbarmyarmy, loiner81, Maverick Rhino, ploinerrhino, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Richie, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, son of headingley, The Ghost of '99, WF Rhino and 285 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,2121,97675,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
8-20
HULL FC
  
...Latest
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
4-0
WIDNES
  
...Latest
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  