bramleyrhino wrote:

I don't believe that anyone is condoning anything. Ferres will quite rightly have some explaining to do on Tuesday and will almost certainly have some decent time off afterwards.



But don't try and pretend that when it comes to shitehouse play, Shaun Wane wrote the bloody book. I thought it was quite telling that he avoided commenting on the incident to the media - the last time he commented on an issue like this, McDermott showed him up as the classless neanderthol that he is.