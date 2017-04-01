WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:23 am
Fallon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1429
I've only seen the ferres tackle live and i have to say it didn't look the worse tackle I've ever seen. When a player comes in backwards to the tackle and as the tackler you are trying to tackle the player and stop the ball getting offloaded it's not unexpectedxpected that a player will come under pressure. Add onto that two more players joing the tackle to add weight which is a perfectly common occurrence then things will happen. I'm unclear what ferres was really meant to do.

It also struck me that it was the verbals after that got the ref involved, not the tackle at the time. Then the linesman came on.

Feel free to correct me those that have studied the replays but i felt ferres was hard done by.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:33 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1621
Location: Meltham
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Overall very happy with the deserved win & i thought we played some good attacking RL at times.
I do however think we made far too many unforced errors that could have bitten back harder & as good as Williams is im not a fan of our D stood there shaking like sh*×#*ng dogs watching him dance through twice.
The Ferres "tackle" imo deserves a 2 game ban there's no doubt Gildart is in an awkward position but the tackler still has a duty of care.
To the whinging pie fans did you all miss Tompkins chicken wing attempt on Cuthbo in the first half or your teams weekly collective sh*#housing?
Wrt individuals Ablett Moon & Watkins were my top 3 & whilst Burrow offered a running threat his passing is repeatedly getting our lads smashed when it can be avoided.
Delaney is half the player he used to be after 2 runs & 3 tackles he's blowing out of his arris & i still dont get the obsession with playing Fwds until they cant walk.
Plenty to build on & a great response after Cas away by all involved but improvement needed if we are to challenge for the top4 & any Silverware.



Ablett was called offside leading up to one of Williams' trys and instead of conceding the penalty he seemed to avoid getting involved in the play, so close to the line it was a poor decision.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:47 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14771
Juan Cornetto wrote:
It is fair to mention age when judging youngsters as they lack senior level experience and often physical maturity so their performances have every chance of improving.


Of course they will improve, but that doesn't stop them being perfectly capable now. Your use of the context was that it was an issue that would improve, there isn't an issue. Had he made a choice that cost a game, a wrong choice, then it would be fair to say he will learn from that as he gets older through experience. But that wasn't the case, the age means nothing.

We often wonder why we are so far behind the NRL, and the constant use of a players age as some form of negative is a reason for that. They pay no attention to age, and only ability. The average age of their sides over there puts us to shame.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:47 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
Smooth Stu wrote:
You say he knew what he was doing, which is obvious, but then you try and justify it by saying Wigan have made bad tackles in the past.
Would you give the same response if he'd done it to Atkins, Bosc, Brough, Chase, Currie etc?
Don't make this a Leeds/Wigan thing. How would you feel if it was your son, or brother he did it to?
Unnecessary, intentional and extremely dangerous.







I'm not justifying it at all! I'm saying stop whining! As a fan base don't be hypocrites.
Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:48 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5287
I don't understand why nobody is including Golding in the list of our top players.
He defused every high kick - I don't think he dropped a kick all night.
He stopped a certain try with his tackle on Gregson (?)
He also chased back to cut down Escare - no slouch - arguably stopping another try.
Yet all I read about him is his failure to contribute in attack.
Plus he only missed one 2 point kick all evening.
Not a bad game for a rookie in his first full season as the last line of defence.
I too have been critical of him when running the ball out of defence & being pushed back over the line. But how many times did Briscoe or even Hall break a tackle bringing the ball out early in the tackle count & Hall, for all his size & power, was pushed back over the line at one point to concede a goal-line drop out.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:04 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
Smooth Stu wrote:
Don't make this a Leeds/Wigan thing.





Don't make this a Leeds/Wigan thing?

Then why did you start a thread about it on the Pie board.

With your Bull $hit panto outrage. You are nothing but a troll.
